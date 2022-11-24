Harry Kane is fit to play in England's World Cup match against USA on Friday night, Gareth Southgate has confirmed.

Kane, who has scored 51 goals in 76 appearances for England, injured his ankle in the second half of England's 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday.

The Tottenham striker had a scan on Wednesday and Southgate said he will be able to play in England's second Group B game at Al Bayt Stadium.

Southgate said: "Harry is fine, he has worked slightly separately from the group but all good for Friday night.

"He had a scan [on Wednesday] to make sure everything is fine."

The England manager has also revealed that defender Harry Maguire is feeling "much better" after he was substituted on Monday.

"He was feeling ill and that was affecting his vision," he said.

"You worry about concussion in that instant, but we were going back through all the footage and there is nothing, so he is in a good area."

Right-back Kyle Walker is also available to play on Friday as he has recovered from a groin injury suffered in October.

England will qualify out of Group B with a victory over USA on Friday.

Southgate added: "We would like to get qualification done as soon as possible.

"The first objective is to get out of the group. We would love to do that on Friday, but the game won't be anything like Monday.

"We have to make sure we are back to the psychological place we were at the start because the States will be an athletic team, press really well, be organised, well coached.

"They have quite a few players we know from the Premier League and they showed in the first half against Wales the best side of themselves.

"Monday was a great start and it is that reset to be ready for Friday."

