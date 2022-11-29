The 2022 World Cup group stage has reached its final round of matches. Every team has played two games and now they all know what they need to make it through to the knockout stages.

But what happens if there are two or more teams who end the group stage on the same points? There are no universal rules in football as every federation has different preferences, so you may be wondering what the tie-breakers are for the 2022 World Cup group stage?

Well, luckily, we are here to help. Here are the 2022 World Cup group stage tie-breakers.

2022 World Cup group stage tie-breakers in full

1. Points obtained in 2022 World Cup group matches

That's fairly obvious, we think.

2. Goal difference in 2022 World Cup group matches

So yes, goal difference is the big deciding factor. That means you might see some aggressive football in the final group games from teams wanting to improve their goal difference.

Of course, the opposite might be true, and we may well just see negative football as teams protect clean sheets.

3. Goals scored in 2022 World Cup group matches

So this might be the factor that takes into account goals. Some teams have scored far more goals than others depending on the group, which might lead to some attacking play to try and counteract that.

4. Points obtained in matches between the teams who are level (head-to-head)

Yes, FIFA may give this a fancy name, but this is basically head-to-head. Did you beat the team you're level with? Then congratulations, you're going through.

5. Goal difference in the matches against the teams who are level

This one is slightly more nuanced, as it is more for when we have three teams level. But it's good to know given how tight some of the groups are.

6. Goals scored in the matches against the teams who are level

Again, this is for if we have three or more teams who are level.

7. Fair play points in all group matches

Now this is where it gets really improbable, and also great fun. If the first six points render us with teams who are still level then we get fair play as a decider. It's important to note that one player can only receive one fair play demerit per game.

Here is the points system:

Yellow card = -1 point

Indirect red card (two yellow cards) = -3 points

Straight red card = -4

Yellow card followed by a straight red card = -5 points

8. Drawing of lots

Come on, we all know we want this one to happen.

