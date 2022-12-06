England are three games away from winning the World Cup.

That might sound like they are close, but history has shown that it is extraordinarily tough to get past these last few hurdles.

Ad

Quarter-finals in 2002 and 2006 came to nought, while Gareth Southgate's men did go beyond that in 2018, but lost out to Croatia late in extra time.

World Cup We've not yet seen the best of Mbappe, says Giroud 3 HOURS AGO

But what does England's World Cup story look like further back, and how many times have the Three Lions ever won the famous old trophy?

How many times have England won the World Cup?

England have won the World Cup only once, back in 1966.

Sir Alf Ramsay's side beat West Germany 4-2 in the final, after extra time.

Skipper Bobby Moore was presented with the trophy at Wembley by Queen Elizabeth II.

What is the furthest England have got in a World Cup since 1966?

The furthest England have come is in 1990 and 2018, when they reached the semi-finals.

In 1990, Bobby Robson's men lost out on penalties to West Germany, while in 2018, England were beaten 2-1 by Croatia after extra time.

Gareth Southgate, Manager of England applauds fans after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between England and Belgium at Kaliningrad Stadium on June 28, 2018 Image credit: Getty Images

England finished fourth on both those occasions, having lost both third-place play-offs, to Italy in 1990 and then to Belgium in 2018.

Have England won any other major tournaments in their history?

England's main other competition they compete in is the European Championship, but they have never won that tournament.

They came closest in 2021 at the final of the delayed 2020 Euros, getting to the final where they lost on penalties to Italy.

Have England Women won any major tournaments?

England's Women's side - the Lionesses - won their European Championship last year at Wembley, with a 2-1 win over Germany in extra time.

Leah Williamson of England lifts the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Trophy after their sides victory during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty) Image credit: Getty Images

That was their first major tournament victory.

The Lionesses will go for World Cup glory next year when the tournament is held in Australia and New Zealand.

- -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, you can play our bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

World Cup France should fear England at World Cup, not other way around, says Shearer YESTERDAY AT 15:10