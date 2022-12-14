Kylian Mbappe is spearheading France's charge to defend their World Cup title after another electric tournament in Qatar. The striker may have been kept quiet in the quarter-final win over England , but he remains France's talisman after some devastating displays.

Many observers predicted France to struggle after they arrived at the first winter World Cup in difficult form, having finished third in their UEFA Nations League group behind Croatia and Denmark. They also needed little reminder of what happened the last time they tried to defend their world title in 2002 when they went out in the group stage.

Ad

But Didier Deschamps' side have hit their groove when it matters most, despite the absence of key players including Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante. And Mbappe has been their main man, showcasing his devastating speed, intelligence, trickery and finishing to leave France just two wins from more glory.

World Cup 'Us against the world' - Argentina's Martinez gives rallying cry ahead of final 3 HOURS AGO

So how impressive is Mbappe's international goal haul? Let's take a look...

How many goals has Kylian Mbappe scored for France?

He's only set to turn 24 two days after the World Cup final, but Mbappe has already struck 33 times for France.

Olivier Giroud, 36, surpassed Thierry Henry as his country's all-time leading goalscorer in Qatar and sits on 53 goals ahead of the semi-final with Morocco - but it seems inevitable he will be caught by Mbappe.

How many World Cup goals has Kylian Mbappe scored for France?

Mbappe has only featured in two World Cups, but he already has nine World Cup goals for France.

Who has the most World Cup goals in history?

It's not Pele. Nor Diego Maradona. It's not even the original (Brazilian) Ronaldo. Nope, this accolade is held by Germany legend Miroslav Klose with a whopping 16 goals.

Klose's compatriot Gerd Muller grabbed the record in 1974 with his 14th goal coming in the final for victorious West Germany, a goal that saw him surpass France’s Just Fontaine, who scored a remarkable 13 goals in just six games in 1958.

Ronaldo took top spot in 2006 when he netted his 15th World Cup goal, before Klose set a new target of 16 by scoring in Germany’s memorable 7-1 victory against Brazil in the 2014 semi-finals.

Of current players, Messi - with 11 - has the highest tally at World Cups, putting him joint-sixth on the all-time list. Mbappe is just two goals back on nine, in a share of joint 15th, and should have plenty more opportunities to add to his tally.

Player Country World Cup matches World Cup goals Miroslav Klose Germany 24 16 Ronaldo Brazil 19 15 Gerd Muller Germany 13 14 Just Fontaine France 6 13 Pele Brazil 14 12 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 5 11 Jurgen Klinsmann Germany 17 11 Lionel Messi Argentina 25 11

Who has scored the most World Cup goals for France?

Incredibly, only one French player in history - Just Fontaine - has scored more World Cup goals than Mbappe.

Fontaine's 13 goals all came at the 1958 World Cup, scoring in every match - including four in the third-place play-off win over West Germany.

With nine goals, Mbappe is closing in quickly and, all being well, can expect to overtake his compatriot at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

World Cup ‘Tears, joy!’ - Buenos Aires parties as Argentina reach World Cup final 7 HOURS AGO