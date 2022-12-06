Croatia will be looking to cause a famous upset when they come up against the much-fancied Brazil in their quarter-final at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at Education City Stadium.

Tite's team topped their group with six points, the same number as second-placed Switzerland but with a superior goal difference.

There was a big piece of team news ahead of the last-16 meeting when it was confirmed that Neymar, who suffered an injury in Brazil's opening game, had recovered in time to return to the starting XI. Will he be 100% again now?

When is Brazil v Croatia?

The World Cup quarter-final between Brazil and Croatia kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Friday, 9 December.

Which TV channel is Brazil v Croatia on?

The knockout game between Brazil and Croatia will be shown live on BBC One in the UK with coverage beginning at 14:00 GMT.

How to follow Brazil v Croatia

Brazil v Croatia head-to-head

Brazil have beaten Croatia on three of the four occasions they have met previously.

After a draw in their opening encounter, an international friendly, back in 2005, they claimed victories at the World Cup in both 2006 (1-0) and 2014 (3-1).

The last time the two sides met was in 2018 when Brazil won 2-0 in an international friendly.

Neymar quotes

He was injured in Brazil’s opening victory over Serbia and didn’t feature in the last two group games.

But he started against South Korea and netted the fourth goal in a 4-1 win to move within a goal of Pele’s scoring record for Brazil.

“I was thinking of a million different things,” said Neymar after the match.

“I was afraid of not being able to play in this World Cup again, but I had all the support of my friends and family and I tried to find strength where I could not find it.

“I did not feel any pain in my ankle. I think my performance went very well and I’m very content, but that said, I think we can always improve and that’s what I will try to do.”

World Cup quarter-final schedule

Match Date (UK time) Stadium Croatia v Brazil December 9 at 15:00 Education City Stadium Netherlands v Argentina December 9 at 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Morocco/Spain v Portugal/Switzerland December 10 at 15:00 Al Thumama Stadium England v France December 10 at 19:00 Al Bayt stadium

