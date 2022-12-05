South Korea will be looking to cause a famous upset when they come up against the much-fancied Brazil in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tite's team topped their group with six points, the same number as second-placed Switzerland but with a superior goal difference.

After beating Serbia and Switzerland in their opening two matches, Brazil came up short against Cameroon , but had already secured their progression.

Their qualification had been in doubt after a goalless draw with Uruguay was followed by a defeat to Ghana in a five-goal classic.

When is Brazil v South Korea?

The last 16 World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Monday, 5 December.

Which TV channel is Brazil v South Korea on?

The knockout game between Brazil and South Korea will be shown live on ITV1 in the UK with coverage beginning at 18:15 GMT.

How to follow Brazil v South Korea

We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com. You can also follow along via the Eurosport app.

Brazil v South Korea head-to-head

Brazil and South Korea have previously met on seven occasions with the South American side having come out on top on six of those.

Brazil have scored 16 goals to South Korea's five in their previous meetings with the last being a 5-1 thrashing in an international friendly earlier this year on June 2.

Neymar update

Neymar limped off in Brazil’s opener against Serbia and missed the next two group games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Despite a 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the final group game, Brazil still won Group G to set up a tie with South Korea in the last 16.

Speaking at a press conference, Tite gave an update on Neymar's situation following the 30-year-old’s return to training.

“Yeah,” Tite responded when asked if Neymar would play on Monday. “He will train this afternoon, he will be in the game.”

Tite also explained he would like to wait until after training before selecting his final line-up and whether Neymar will start or not is yet to be confirmed.

World Cup quarter-final schedule

Match Date (UK time) Stadium Japan/Croatia v Brazil/South Korea December 9 at 15:00 Education City Stadium Netherlands v Argentina December 9 at 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Morocco/Spain v Portugal/Switzerland December 10 at 15:00 Al Thumama Stadium England v France December 10 at 19:00 Al Bayt stadium

