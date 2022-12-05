England are three matches away from World Cup glory, but it will be far from easy as the Three Lions first take on France in a heavyweight quarter-final clash.

The match has been described as a “game of a lifetime” with a place in the semi-finals on the line.

When is England v France?

The quarter-final World Cup match between England and France kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Saturday, December 10.

Which TV channel is England v France on?

The knockout game between England and France will be shown live on ITV1 in the UK with coverage beginning at 18:00 GMT.

How to follow England v France

We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com. You can also follow along via the Eurosport app.

England v France head-to-head

England have beaten France 17 times in their 31 meetings, but it’s the 2018 World Cup champions that have won five of the eight matches since 1999.

Two of those matches were draws, while England won 2-0 in a friendly in 2015.

England tactics against France

One of the big questions surrounding England is whether they will stick with the 4-3-3 formation they have used throughout the tournament in Qatar, or revert to three at the back with two wing-backs.

The latter was used by Southgate in England’s 2-0 win over Germany at last year’s European Championship.

It might be needed again to give England a better chance of stopping Kylian Mbappe , with the potential of Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker doubling up to stop the French superstar.

Gary Neville believes Walker is the perfect player to go up against Mbappe.

“I think we’ve got the best right-back in the world to deal with Mbappe,” he said.

“In terms of physicality, pace and experience, I couldn’t think of anyone better than Kyle Walker to match Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappé Image credit: Imago

“That’s not to say he will keep him quiet for 90 minutes because Mbappe is sensational. He’s so special.

“But we have a chance because we have a player there who can match him in certain areas.”

World Cup quarter-final schedule

Match Date (UK time) Stadium Japan/Croatia v Brazil/South Korea December 9 at 15:00 Education City Stadium Netherlands v Argentina December 9 at 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Morocco/Spain v Portugal/Switzerland December 10 at 15:00 Al Thumama Stadium England v France December 10 at 19:00 Al Bayt Stadium

