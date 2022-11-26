England will meet Wales at the World Cup for the first time in a big clash between the two Home Nations in Qatar.

There is a lot on the line for both sides with Wales needing to produce a miracle to reach the knockout stage, whilst England will be wanting to top Group B so they can have avoid a likely clash with the Netherlands in the last 16.

Pride is at stake too as Wales have not beaten England since 1984.

As for England, it was all joy when they thrashed Iran 6-2 but a fall back down to reality on Friday in their 0-0 draw against the USA left fans frustrated

When is England v Wales?

The Group B World Cup match between England and Wales kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Tuesday, November 29.

Which TV channel is England v Wales on?

The game between England and Wales will be shown live on BBC1 in the UK with coverage beginning at 18:00 GMT.

How to follow England v Wales?

We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

World Cup Group B table

Position Team GD Points 1 England 4 4 2 Iran -2 3 3 USA 0 2 4 Wales -2 1

How can England qualify for World Cup last 16?

England need to simply avoid losing to Wales by four goals or more to guarantee a place in the knockout stage of the World Cup.

However, if the Three Lions want to top Group B, to likely face one of Senegal or Ecuador, rather than the Netherlands, in the last 16, they need to win.

Another way Southgate’s side could do that is if they draw with Wales and USA beat Iran by fewer than four goals. That would leave England and USA as the top two, with the former ahead due to goal difference.

How can Wales qualify for World Cup last 16?

There are two scenarios where Wales could reach the last 16, both involve them winning.

Wales must beat England by at least four goals, or just beat England while Iran and USA draw in the other match.

