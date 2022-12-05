Japan and Croatia will go head-to-head in what could be one of the most intriguing last 16 matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ad

It feels like a 50-50 game with the potential of extra-time and penalties should the scores be level after 90 minutes.

World Cup Southgate has given himself a problem - The Warm-Up AN HOUR AGO

Japan have never reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup, whereas their opponents are the 2018 finalists, so experience could make a difference.

When is Japan v Croatia?

The last 16 World Cup match between Japan and Croatia kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Monday, 5 December.

Which TV channel is Japan v Croatia on?

The knockout game between Japan and Croatia will be shown live on BBC1 in the UK with coverage beginning at 14:30 GMT.

How to follow Japan v Croatia?

We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com. You can also follow along via the Eurosport app.

Japan v Croatia head-to-head

Unsurprisingly, the two sides have not met too many times over the years, on just three occasions in fact.

Japan have won once, Croatia have been victorious once and the teams have drawn once, underlining how tight the match could be.

The last meeting was a goalless draw in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup.

World Cup quarter-final schedule

Match Date (UK time) Stadium Japan/Croatia v Brazil/South Korea December 9 at 15:00 Education City Stadium Netherlands v Argentina December 9 at 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Morocco/Spain v Portugal/Switzerland December 10 at 15:00 Al Thumama Stadium England v France December 10 at 19:00 Al Bayt stadium

World Cup Southgate praises England’s ‘ruthlessness of execution’ and ‘super’ Young Lions 11 HOURS AGO