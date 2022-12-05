Japan and Croatia will go head-to-head in what could be one of the most intriguing last 16 matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Both sides battled their way into the knockout stage with Japan stunning Germany and Spain with shock wins to top their group, while Croatia just held onto a draw in their final group match versus Belgium to qualify as runners-up.
It feels like a 50-50 game with the potential of extra-time and penalties should the scores be level after 90 minutes.
Japan have never reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup, whereas their opponents are the 2018 finalists, so experience could make a difference.
When is Japan v Croatia?
The last 16 World Cup match between Japan and Croatia kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Monday, 5 December.
Which TV channel is Japan v Croatia on?
The knockout game between Japan and Croatia will be shown live on BBC1 in the UK with coverage beginning at 14:30 GMT.
How to follow Japan v Croatia?
We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com. You can also follow along via the Eurosport app.
Japan v Croatia head-to-head
Unsurprisingly, the two sides have not met too many times over the years, on just three occasions in fact.
Japan have won once, Croatia have been victorious once and the teams have drawn once, underlining how tight the match could be.
The last meeting was a goalless draw in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup.
World Cup quarter-final schedule
|Match
|Date (UK time)
|Stadium
|Japan/Croatia v Brazil/South Korea
|December 9 at 15:00
|Education City Stadium
|Netherlands v Argentina
|December 9 at 19:00
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Morocco/Spain v Portugal/Switzerland
|December 10 at 15:00
|Al Thumama Stadium
|England v France
|December 10 at 19:00
|Al Bayt stadium
