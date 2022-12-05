Portugal take on Switzerland in their last-16 World Cup encounter after having topped their group in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup could well be Cristiano Ronaldo's final major tournament as the Portugal legend attempts to claim the elusive trophy for the first time.

While Portugal beat both Ghana and Uruguay to ensure their progression through to the last 16, they come into this match off the back of a defeat to South Korea.

For Switzerland, they were perhaps unfortunate not to top their group after finishing level on points with Brazil. Victories over Cameroon and Serbia will have them full of confidence.

When is Portugal v Switzerland?

The last 16 World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Tuesday, 6 December.

Which TV channel is Portugal v Switzerland on?

The knockout game between Portugal and Switzerland will be shown live on ITV1 in the UK with coverage beginning at 18:15 GMT.

How to follow Portugal v Switzerland

We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com. You can also follow along via the Eurosport app.

Portugal v Switzerland head-to-head

Portugal have won nine times against Switzerland while losing 11 times with five draws. As such, it has been a tight duel over the years between the two teams.

They actually met twice earlier this year in the Nations League and shared the spoils with Portugal winning 4-0 on June 5 before losing 1-0 on June 12.

World Cup quarter-final schedule

Match Date (UK time) Stadium Japan/Croatia v Brazil/South Korea December 9 at 15:00 Education City Stadium Netherlands v Argentina December 9 at 19:00 Lusail Iconic Stadium Morocco/Spain v Portugal/Switzerland December 10 at 15:00 Al Thumama Stadium England v France December 10 at 19:00 Al Bayt stadium

