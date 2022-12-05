Portugal manager Fernando Santos has slammed forward Cristiano Ronaldo for his reaction to being taken off against South Korea - and didn’t confirm if the 37-year-old would keep the captaincy.

Ad

Asked about Ronaldo's reaction at his press conference on Monday, Santos was clearly not amused.

World Cup France should fear England at World Cup, not other way around, says Shearer 2 HOURS AGO

“Have I seen the images?” Santos said.

Yes, I didn’t like it, not at all. I didn’t like it. I really didn’t like it.

“But from that moment onwards everything is finished regarding that issue. These matters are resolved behind closed doors. It’s resolved. Full stop on this matter and now everyone is focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Santos was asked whether or not Ronaldo would stay as the captain of the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo Image credit: Getty Images

“I only decide who is going to be captain when I reach the stadium,” he replied.

“I still don’t know what the line-up will be. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I’m always going to do and it’s going to be the same tomorrow. The other topic is solved. We have fixed that in-house and that’s it.”

For his part Ronaldo has come to his own defence, saying that he was directing the gesture at the opposition, not his manager.

"Before my substitution, one of their players was telling me to leave quickly,” Ronaldo said. “I told him to shut up, he has no authority, he doesn’t have to say anything.”

Portugal will face Switzerland in their 2022 World Cup last 16 clash on Tuesday evening. The game will kick-off at 19:00 UK time and will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

- -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, we have launched our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

World Cup Saka ‘more than happy’ to take penalty at World Cup if needed 2 HOURS AGO