Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea superstar Heung-min Son has confirmed that he will go to the World Cup after an injury scare earlier in November.
Son suffered the injury in Spurs’ dramatic 2-1 win over Marseille in their final Champions League game. He ended up having four fractures around his left eye and he had to undergo surgery.
The surgery was a success and Spurs manager Antonio Conte publicly briefed that he was optimistic on his forward’s World Cup chances.
Now Son, South Korea’s captain, has provided an update of his own on Instagram.
“Hi everyone,” he wrote in English below a message in Korean.
“I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you all for the messages of support I have received over the last week. I have read so many of them and truly, truly appreciate you all.
“In a tough time I received a lot of strength from you! Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too.
“I won’t miss this for the world.
“I can’t wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon Sonny”
He also added in a follow-up that “if there’s even 1% of a chance, I will go for it for the chance for the remaining time,” in reference to doing everything he can to be fit.
Son is the key player for South Korea and he forms a formidable attacking unit alongside Kang-in Lee, Woo-yeong Jeong and Hee-chan Hwang.
The final announcement from manager Paulo Bento on his 26-man squad for the tournament will come on Saturday, November 12.
South Korea play their opening Group H game against Uruguay on November 24. They also face Ghana and Portugal in the group.
