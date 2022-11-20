Four years after making its World Cup debut, Video Assistant Referee technology will return in Qatar.

VAR has become an integral part of football over the last five years and is used in most major leagues as well as European competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League . Its presence was felt at Russia 2018 as the number of penalties soared from 13 at the previous World Cup to a record 29.

But what will the VAR rules be at the Qatar World Cup and will semi-automated offside technology be used?

Will VAR be used at the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

Yes, VAR will be utilised to check key decisions in Qatar, such as potential red cards, penalties and cases of mistaken identity.

As with the Premier League, referees will have an earpiece to consult with the VAR team and will be able to check decisions on pitchside monitors.

VAR will also monitor offside decisions, although things will be slightly different to the Premier League.

What is semi-automated offside technology?

FIFA have approved the use of ‘ limb-tracking offside technology ’ at the World Cup which it is hoped will speed up the process of making offside decisions and offer greater clarity to supporters.

The technology has been undergoing trials for several years and was used at the Club World Cup early in 2022. The new technology works by using 12 tracking cameras around the stadium to track the ball, as well as data points of each player and a sensor inside the ball which sends data to the video operation room 500 times per second.

When a player receives the ball in an offside position the video match officials will be automatically alerted. Before telling the on-field referee the VAR team will manually check the decision, a process which, according to FIFA, “happens within a few seconds and means that offside decisions can be made faster and more accurately”.

The offside call will then be generated into a 3D animation and will be shown on screens around the stadium as well as being made available for broadcasters. It has been reported that offside decisions should only take longer than the average of 25 seconds if they involve multiple elements.

What was the reaction to VAR at the 2018 World Cup?

The sharp rise in penalties was one of the big talking points around VAR at the last World Cup.

On the third day of the tournament there were five penalties given across the course of just four games. France were also awarded a penalty in the final after the ball struck Ivan Perisic on the arm, a decision which was met with a mixed reaction.

Referee Nestor Pitana indicates a VAR review during the 2018 World Cup final Image credit: Getty Images

Portugal defender Jose Fonte also labelled the use of VAR “unacceptable” after Portugal conceded a late penalty for handball against Iran.

FIFA said VAR contributed to 99.3 per cent of refereeing decisions being correct.

What has been said about VAR?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino: “At the FIFA World Cup in 2018, FIFA took the brave step to use VAR technology on the world’s biggest stage, and it has proven to be an undisputable success. Semi-automated offside technology is an evolution of the VAR systems that have been implemented across the world.

“This technology is the culmination of three years of dedicated research and testing to provide the very best for the teams, players and fans who will be heading to Qatar later this year, and FIFA is proud of this work, as we look forward to the world seeing the benefits of semi-automated offside technology at the FIFA World Cup 2022. FIFA is committed to harnessing technology to improve the game of football at all levels, and the use of semi-automated offside technology at the FIFA World Cup in 2022 is the clearest possible evidence.”

Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina: “The testing has been a major success and we are very confident that, in Qatar, we will have a very valuable support tool to help referees and assistant referees make the best and most correct decision on the field of play. I know that someone called it ‘robot offside’; it’s not. The referees and the assistant referees are still responsible for the decision on the field of play.”

WHEN IS THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

The World Cup runs from November 20 to December 18.

