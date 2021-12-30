UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has again stated that he is against a biennial World Cup, citing the change it would make to women’s football.

The Russian has said that the women’s World Cup or Olympics would see changes if they happened at the same time as the men’s World Cup.

UEFA and CONMEBOL - the South American equivalent, along with a number of other governing bodies - have come out against the plans. FIFA chief Gianni Infantino favours the deal because he believes it would create £3.3 billion in additional revenue.

At the Expo 2020 Dubai fair, Ceferin said: "Europe and South America are against (the plan) and those are the only (continents with) World Cup winners in history. The problem is that the World Cup has to be every four years to be interesting.

"Second, if it would be every two years, it would cannibalise women's football because it would be at the same year as the women's football (World Cup), other sports, the Olympic Games - many mistakes.

"It's simply a bad idea and it will not happen because it is a bad idea, not because we are opposing it."

Ceferin continued: "Why are the Olympic Games every four years? Because it's an event that you have to look forward (to), that you have to wait (for), and you have to enjoy it.

"And it's the biggest football event - it has to be every four years. But it's very clear - 75% of fans around the world reject the idea (of a biennial World Cup)."

