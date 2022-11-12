James Maddison’s World Cup hopes are in jeopardy, just days after his shock inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for the upcoming tournament, after he picked up an injury in Leicester’s match at West Ham.

Having scored an eight-minute opener, Maddison was forced off after 25 minutes clutching the back of his knee, and although he was able to walk off the pitch, he cut a devastated figure as he charged straight down the tunnel.

The news will be worrying for Southgate, who sprung a surprise by recalling Maddison to the national set-up for the first time since November 2019.

Maddison’s goal on Saturday was his seventh this season and further justified Southgate’s decision to select him.

"He’s playing really well," Southgate told the assembled media at St George’s Park. "He’s a good player. We’ve always said he’s a good player.

"At various stages there have been conversations about James. He is playing as well as any of the attacking players in this country.

“I did speak to James because there was a lot of speculation this morning that he wouldn’t be with us. A couple of weeks ago, we decided that he would be with us. We obviously weren’t going tell him then.

“He was delighted and as I said, I had some difficult calls that were emotionally on the other end of the spectrum, so it was nice to give myself a little bit of an enjoyable end to that.”

Maddison had celebrated the news by tweeting an old photograph of his younger self donning Three Lions face paint, with the caption: "It hasn’t sunk in… I’m going to The World Cup. Dreams really do come true."

England's first World Cup game takes place on November 21 against Iran, before they take on the USA and Wales in their other group games.

