Jude Bellingham has opened up on his mentality ahead of England's crunch World Cup quarter-final with France, declaring the "dog" he has in him.

The 19-year-old has been instrumental in Gareth Southgate's side's serene progression to the quarter-finals in Qatar, scoring against Iran in his team's 6-2 opening win, and driving forward to provide an assist for Jordan Henderson in the 3-0 last-16 win over Senegal

And he is prepared to continue showing the gritty side of his character as the tougher tests come over the horizon - beginning with France on Saturday.

“I think when you’ve got the dog, you’re just born with it, really,” Bellingham said.

“The way I was raised in football, you had to have that dog in you a little bit and I go into the games knowing every game’s a war and you've got to be up for it. I think that’s something I have.

“There was a foul [in the Senegal game] that I didn’t think was a foul, I kind of held onto the ball and moved up, me and the lad were both just staring at each other for a minute straight and I just think, ‘don’t be the one that loses’.

“I feel like off the pitch, I’m a nice guy but when I get onto the pitch, something kind of takes over me, to be honest, I feel like you’ve got no friends out there except the ones wearing the same kit.

“Anyone who is not wearing that, it’s kind of, no beef… but there is something that’s a little bit personal.”

England go into Saturday's encounter against Les Bleus with a semi-final place against Portugal or Morocco up for grabs.

