France manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that there will be no replacement called for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who was ruled out of the World Cup on Saturday evening after a thigh injury in training.

The defending champions have already lost one attacker, RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, and in that instance, Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani was called up.

However, Deschamps has confirmed that no new player will be added to the squad to replace Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who has already left Qatar.

Speaking in an interview with Telefoot, Deschamps simply replied "No" when asked if he would be calling up a replacement. The French manager also confirmed that the scans on Benzema's hamstring made it clear that he would not be fit in time to participate in any capacity at the World Cup.

When asked why he would opt to not call someone else up, the 54-year-old said: "Because I decided, simply.

"It's never fun, it doesn't make you smile. We had already lost Christopher and everyone was very sad. This is Karim. But we have a goal and the group knows very well what awaits us with a game on Tuesday.

"Everything was under control, he was going one step further as was the case with [Raphael] Varane," who Deschamps confirmed will be fit for their first match against Australia. The centre-back suffered a leg injury against Chelsea in a Premier League match in late October, and was training alongside Benzema separately from the group.

"In training, getting injured can unfortunately happen. It's never the right time."

Losing the Real Madrid striker will certainly be a blow to the defending champions, but Deschamps is optimistic that his team will still be able to make their mark in the tournament.

"There is a quality group. In everything they do, on and off the pitch, united. I have confidence in them. We will do everything in this first match."

Antoine Griezmann was also interviewed alongside his manager, and the striker mentioned how he had checked up on Benzema after his injury,

"I saw him after training to find out how he felt. Seeing his face was not a good sign. Afterwards, on the same bus, he was sad.

"As the coach said, it's a blow. But it is also important for us not to give up, to continue working. We have a World Cup to play, [and we have to] think about the first match against Australia."

The Atletico Madrid player also spoke on the absence of Paul Pogba, who was ruled out following his knee surgery.

"The group misses him on and off the pitch. He is an important part of the France team. He knows that we will think of him in every game."

On his role in the team as a leader, Griezmann said: "I'm not a leader who talks a lot in the locker room. I'm more a leader in actions, on the pitch. So I'm not going to confuse the two. I'm going to do what I know how to do better, that's the only way I can help the team as much as possible. There are others who are leaders in speech and they do it very well in the locker room."

France will begin their 2022 World Cup campaign against Australia before taking on Denmark and Tunisia.

