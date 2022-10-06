Kyle Walker is a serious doubt for the World Cup after having groin surgery.

After that latest win, City boss Pep Guardiola had claimed Walker would be "out for a while", initially speculating that it was an abdominal injury.

"It's something abdominal and he will be a while out," said Guardiola.

"I don't know [how long]. I cannot say anything else. We have to speak to the doctors. Hopefully he can get back like Kalvin [Phillips].

"I know how important the World Cup is for the players but honestly I don't know right now."

Gareth Southgate must name his final England squad of 26 players on November 15, with the tournament in Qatar beginning on November 20. England play Iran in their opening match a day later.

Walker's absence would be a huge blow for England given he can operate as both a right-back and on the right of a back three. He has won 70 caps for his country.

England, who are winless in six matches, face Iran, United States and Wales in Group B.

