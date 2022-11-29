La Liga have called for “immediate sporting sanctions” to be handed out to Juventus.

The Serie A club’s entire board, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved, resigned on Monday

The move comes a year after Juventus confirmed they were cooperating with police after an investigation was launched into transfers at the club.

La Liga have released a letter saying: “Following the resignation of the Juventus board of directors late Monday, November 28, La Liga demands immediate sports sanctions be applied to the club.

“La Liga filed an official complaint against Juventus with UEFA in April 2022 reporting financial fair play breaches being investigated by Italy’s Guardia di Finanza, an enforcement agency under the authority of the country’s Minister of Economy and Finance, and the Public Prosecutor, Office at the Court of Turin.

“Specifically, the complaint charges that Juventus accounted for transfers above fair value and unaccounted for employee expenses, resulting in a breach of UEFA break-even requirements. Additionally, the complaint charges that Juventus concealed the true wage bill of its players.

“This Monday, in the same statement announcing the resignation of its board of directors, Juventus acknowledges financial accounting irregularities, which are also aimed at misleading UEFA financial fair play authorities, among others.

“As part of its campaign to promote financially sustainable football in Europe, La Liga, continues to pursue these complaints against Juventus and demands immediate sporting sanctions to be applied on the club by the relevant authorities.”

Earlier this year La Liga laid out complaints of apparent financial fair play breaches against Juventus, as well as Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain.

Juventus finished fourth in Serie A last season and made a €254.3m (£220m) loss, which was a record in Italy.

A statement from Juventus said the board stepped aside “having considered the centrality and relevance of pending legal and accounting issues” in reference to the ongoing investigation.

