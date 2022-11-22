The first-ever winter World Cup is underway in Qatar - but will it be the last tournament that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo appear at?

Action got underway on 20 November, when hosts Qatar made their tournament bow against Ecuador in the curtain-raising fixture.

The world’s top national teams will then battle it out for almost a month, with the final set to take place at Lusail Stadium on 18 December.

An all-star cast of players will be on display, but few will be more motivated than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two greats of the game who are yet to taste World Cup glory.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared at previous World Cups?

Both players will be featuring at their fifth World Cup, having first taken to international football’s biggest stage in 2006. Neither has claimed the coveted trophy yet.

Messi became Argentina’s youngest-ever World Cup player when he came off the bench to set up one goal and score another in a 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro 16 years ago.

The Argentine then celebrated his 19th birthday by coming on in the last-16 against Mexico, which they won 2-1 after extra-time, but his side were eliminated in the following round by hosts Germany.

At the same tournament, Ronaldo became Portugal’s youngest-ever World Cup scorer aged 21 with a penalty against Iran in the group stage, while he scored the winning penalty against England in the quarter-finals – not to mention producing *that* wink when Wayne Rooney was sent off. He couldn’t prevent a 1-0 semi-final defeat to France.

In 2010, Messi and Argentina were again eliminated in the quarter-finals by Germany, despite being considered among the tournament favourites, while Ronaldo and Portugal were knocked out by eventual winners Spain in the last 16.

Four years later, Ronaldo, by now Portugal’s all-time top scorer, battled through fitness problems to feature in Brazil, but his country suffered an embarrassing group stage exit on goal difference.

Messi, meanwhile, was man of the match in Argentina’s first four games and inspired his country to the final in his first World Cup as captain.

Ronaldo started with a bang by scoring a hat-trick against Spain, becoming the oldest player to score a World Cup treble, but Portugal also ultimately fell at the last 16 stage, losing 2-1 to Uruguay

Overall, Messi has six goals and five assists in 19 World Cup appearances, while Ronaldo’s tally stands at seven goals and two assists in 17 games.

Is this Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup?

As previously mentioned, the question was raised four years ago about Messi. This time, however, the answer appears to be a firm yes.

"I'm counting down the days to the World Cup. There is anxiety and nerves at the same time."

Messi will be 39 years old by the time the 2026 World Cup comes around, so his involvement would be a big ask even if he was determined to feature.

As for Ronaldo, he will be 41 by the time FIFA’s showpiece event hits the United States, Canada and Mexico in four years’ time.

But the Manchester United striker has so far made no suggestion that he is giving up hope of featuring at a sixth World Cup – which would be a record – and has openly said he wants to at least be part of Euro 2024 in two years’ time.

“I hope to be a part of the [Portuguese Football] Federation for a few more years,” Ronaldo said in September.

“I still feel motivated, my ambition is high. My path in the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters.

“I will be at the World Cup, and I want to be at the European [Championship in 2024].”

When he was pressed on whether Qatar will be his final World Cup in March, Ronaldo said that he will be the one to decide.

"I'm starting to see that many of you ask the same question," Ronaldo said.

"I'm the one who will decide my future, nobody else. If I feel like playing more games, if I don't feel like it, I don't. I'm the one in charge, full stop."

