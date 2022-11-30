Lionel Messi "knows how to manage the stress", says Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Argentina's decisive final Group C match against Poland - and he is backing the Paris Saint-Germain forward to help send his team through.

Messi is accustomed to having the pressure squarely on his shoulders for his country, and perhaps that is ratcheted up a level further with the knowledge it is likely his last World Cup.

But Pochettino, himself a 20-cap Argentina international, thinks the legendary forward will do the business when required, despite Poland being yet to concede in their two matches.

Speaking to CNN FC, Pochettino - who managed Messi at PSG until last summer - said: "Everyone puts attention on Messi because he's the player that can do something different.

"But his experience - he knows how to manage the stress and the pressure, and that is why he's the best player in the world, and for sure we trust [him].

"Our culture is to be positive always. Even myself, trying to be rational, I don't think that Argentina is not going to win."

Nonetheless, Pochettino elaborated on the "massive pressure" that can creep in during must-win games.

He said: "It's going to be a tough, emotional game, [it's] so important how we are going to manage the stress, because it's a decisive game like it was against Mexico. And we saw how difficult that was, very physical first 45 minutes, difficult to find the freedom to play.

"You are thinking during the game 'I need to win', [and that's] massive pressure.

"But I think after Mexico, Argentina recovered again the confidence and the trust.

"It's going to be a different game, tough game, but it's going to be different."

Pochettino was also asked whether this tournament will see Argentina repeat what they did at the 1990 World Cup, where they lost to Cameroon early on but ended up making the final.

"It's difficult to know at the moment, because it's only been two games that we've played," he said.

Ashley Cole of England holds the ball up against Mauricio Pochettino of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Finals 2002 Group F match played at the Sapporo Dome, in Sapporo, Japan on June 7, 2002. Image credit: Getty Images

"Argentina is always a big contender, because of the play and the history.

"It's not important the squad or the names, Argentina is always going to be there fighting to win the World Cup."

