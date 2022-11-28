Lionel Messi has been warned to watch his back by world super middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez.

It came after the Argentina superstar flicked a Mexico shirt on the floor with his feet while taking off his boots in the changing room after their 2-0 win over Mexico in the group stages of the World Cup in Qatar.

Outraged by what he saw in a video of Argentina’s celebrations on social media, Canelo took to Twitter to say, “I saw Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag? He should ask God that I don’t find him".

“Just as I respect Argentina, you have to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country [Argentina], I’m talking about Messi because of the [disrespectful action] he did," he went on to say.

“Anyone who doesn’t defend their homeland is an a***hole … fanaticism is one thing, your identity is another. Long live Mexico cabrones.”

Alvarez’s overreaction has been laughed at by fans of both countries, with Messi just gently flicking the shirt aside with his foot as he begins removing his boots after the game.

“He [is] clearly taking off his shoes”, one Argentine supporter responded, while another used the opportunity to get more personal against Alvarez, writing, “He's just looking for attention since he's no longer relevant. Honestly, I [had] never heard of him till now.”

Even Mexico fans have found it hard to back up their countryman’s claims, with one tweeting, “they are in the locker room celebrating and they are taking off their boots. Messi is the most humble and never denigrated anyone”.

For Messi and his Argentina team-mates, it was a vital victory, having been shocked by Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener.

The PSG star opened the scoring with a drilled effort from distance, before Enzo Fernandez curled in a beautiful late strike to seal their first win in Group C.

“We needed this euphoria," Messi said following the victory.

Speaking about how Argentina responded to being beaten by Saudi Arabia, Messi said, “The days were very long, and we were eager to have the chance to turn it around.

"It was a critical game. [Winning] was a weight off our shoulders, and we now have peace of mind.”

