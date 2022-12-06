Advertisement
Ad
Football

Lionel Messi trains with team-mates as Argentina prepare for Netherlands in quarter-finals of Qatar World Cup

Lionel Messi looked in peak condition as he trained with his Argentina team-mates ahead of his side's Qatar World Cup quarter-final clash with the Netherlands on Friday. The 35-year-old is hoping to get his hands on the coveted trophy for the first time in his career, an achievement that would arguably cement his status as the greatest to have ever graced the game.

00:01:30, 38 minutes ago

Related

Koke: Spain fear no one, even Brazil in the quarter-finals
World Cup

Koke: Spain fear no one, even Brazil in the quarter-finals

00:02:08

"I didn't like it" Santos not happy with Ronaldo after Korea Republic game
World Cup

"I didn't like it" Santos not happy with Ronaldo after Korea Republic game

00:02:42

Croatia into quarter-finals after Livakovic penalty heroics against Japan
World Cup

Croatia into quarter-finals after Livakovic penalty heroics against Japan

00:01:31

'Idol' Pele receives prayers from Wenger and Klinsmann
World Cup

'Idol' Pele receives prayers from Wenger and Klinsmann

00:01:20

Carnival atmosphere in Brazil as fans party during South Korea win at World Cup
World Cup

Carnival atmosphere in Brazil as fans party during South Korea win at World Cup

00:01:37

Wenger assesses 'peak' England, 'past their time' Belgium, Klinsmann bemoans Germany striker woes
World Cup

Wenger assesses 'peak' England, 'past their time' Belgium, Klinsmann bemoans Germany striker woes

00:02:37

'We have no Cristianos in our team' - Shaqiri on Ronaldo and goal celebration
World Cup

'We have no Cristianos in our team' - Shaqiri on Ronaldo and goal celebration

00:01:32

'Pretty silly' - Hazard rubbishes claims of infighting within Belgium squad
World Cup

'Pretty silly' - Hazard rubbishes claims of infighting within Belgium squad

00:01:16

'A really big match for us' - South Korea legend Park Ji-sung on Brazil clash
World Cup

'A really big match for us' - South Korea legend Park Ji-sung on Brazil clash

00:03:52

'Pandemonium!' – Croatia fans in Zagreb celebrate victory over Japan
World Cup

'Pandemonium!' – Croatia fans in Zagreb celebrate victory over Japan

00:00:33

More Football

Messi trains with team-mates as Argentina prepare for Netherlands
World Cup

Messi trains with team-mates as Argentina prepare for Netherlands

00:01:30

Carnival atmosphere in Brazil as fans party during South Korea win at World Cup
World Cup

Carnival atmosphere in Brazil as fans party during South Korea win at World Cup

00:01:37

'Pandemonium!' – Croatia fans in Zagreb celebrate victory over Japan
World Cup

'Pandemonium!' – Croatia fans in Zagreb celebrate victory over Japan

00:00:33

Croatia into quarter-finals after Livakovic penalty heroics against Japan
World Cup

Croatia into quarter-finals after Livakovic penalty heroics against Japan

00:01:31

"I didn't like it" Santos not happy with Ronaldo after Korea Republic game
World Cup

"I didn't like it" Santos not happy with Ronaldo after Korea Republic game

00:02:42

'A really big match for us' - South Korea legend Park Ji-sung on Brazil clash
World Cup

'A really big match for us' - South Korea legend Park Ji-sung on Brazil clash

00:03:52

Watch Argentina fans celebrating wildly as Messi leads team to quarter-finals
World Cup

Watch Argentina fans celebrating wildly as Messi leads team to quarter-finals

00:01:34

Wenger assesses 'peak' England, 'past their time' Belgium, Klinsmann bemoans Germany striker woes
World Cup

Wenger assesses 'peak' England, 'past their time' Belgium, Klinsmann bemoans Germany striker woes

00:02:37

'Idol' Pele receives prayers from Wenger and Klinsmann
World Cup

'Idol' Pele receives prayers from Wenger and Klinsmann

00:01:20

'We have no Cristianos in our team' - Shaqiri on Ronaldo and goal celebration
World Cup

'We have no Cristianos in our team' - Shaqiri on Ronaldo and goal celebration

00:01:32