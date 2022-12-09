Messi somehow found a wonderful reverse pass to send through full-back Nahuel Molina, who took a touch and fired home.

Watching the replays at half-time in the BBC studio the panel was in awe of Messi’s pass.

“He [Lionel Messi] has been making a difference at the top level for the last 15 years,” said Ferdinand.

“When games need to be defined he is the one who takes on the responsibility. He is a phenomenal footballer. Whenever he gets the ball the whole stadium stands up.”

Lineker added “I’ve always said it is like he watches the game from above whilst actually playing it.”

Sitting alongside them in the studio was former Manchester City and Argentina full-back Pablo Zabaleta.

He explained that at 35, Messi is a different player, but no less dangerous.

“When I said I was confident before the game it was because we have Lionel Messi on the field. He is the only one that can really make things happen. His pass was unreal.

“Messi is 35 and coming to the end of his career but he is playing like a playmaker - that also makes him special because he doesn't have the pace to come and get the ball and dribble past players.

“He is so clever and good with his vision. He has that quality to come and get the ball.”

