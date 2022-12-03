FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Argentina v Australia updates as Graham Arnold's side look to shock one of the tournament favourites.
World Cup / Last 16
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 03.12.2022
Live
21'
SLOW
Argentina aren't moving the ball particularly quickly and so far Australia have stopped their opponents from creating anything. Either side are yet to have a shot on target.
18'
GOOD WORK
Really good play from Australia, Behich tries to burst into the box but de Paul does really well to snuff it out.
17'
VIGILANT
The Australia defenders are having to be really switched on here, lots of clipped passes in and around the box fro them to deal with.
16'
WELL OVER
Papu Gomez with some really positive play, he comes inside and shoots but it's well over.
15'
YELLOW CARD - AUSTRALIA
Jackson Irvine is booked for a late challenge. If Australia do advance to the quarters, Irvine will miss out.
Yellow card
Jackson Irvine
Australia
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
12'
NO WAY THROUGH
Julian Alvarez tries to bulldoze his way through the Australia defence but Australia do well to stop him.
10'
LATE
A similar challenge to the one on Messi, this time it's Alvarez on on Behich.
9'
BATTLES
Mitchell Duke looks well up for the physical battle today. Australia will need him to hold the ball up when they find him on the counter and give them a chance to get up the pitch.
7'
LATE
Keanu Baccus leaves something on Lionel Messi as he released the ball, file that one under letting your man know you're there early on.
5'
APPEALS
Argentina are appealing for a handball in the box from Baccus. Nothing to indicate that it's being checked.
4'
POSSESSION
Argentina have settled into a rhythm, they are passing side to side and waiting for an opportunity to try and play through Australia.
2'
SHAPE
Australia have settled into their shape nicely, the front men Duke and McGree are looking to press and the midfield and defence are nice and organised.
1st Half
1'
WE ARE UNDERWAY!
Australia get the ball rolling in this round of 16 clash.
18:59
ATMOSPHERE
The national anthems have been played and we are nearly at kick off, this one is building up nicely!
18:55
APPROACHING KICK OFF
18:47
18:39
A SPECIAL TALENT
21 year old Enzo Fernandez starts for Argentina tonight and it's no surprise as to why. The midfielder changed the game when he came on against Mexico and his efforts were rewarded with a goal. In his first start at the World Cup against Poland he provided the assist for Julian Alvarez's goal.
The Benfica man has a fantastic passing range, is full of energy and has an eye for goal.
18:38
SUPERB SOUTTAR
Stoke City centre back Harry Souttar has been sensational for Australia so far in this World Cup.
In the Denmark match alone he made nine clearances, two interceptions and one tackle to help his side keep a clean sheet. Against Tunisia, he made a fantastic last man tackle to deny what could have been a goal. Expect him to throw his body on the line for the cause tonight.
18:34
APPROACHING KICK OFF
18:32
THE SOCCEROOS BOSS SPEAKS