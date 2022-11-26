Argentina v Mexico - World Cup 2022 LIVE: Stalemate early as Messi looks to avoid early exit
World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 26.11.2022
Live
HALF TIME
DISAPPOINTING 45 MINUTES OF FOOTBALL
Scaloni has not had the response he hoped for from his five changes. You would think he makes more at half time.
45+5'
FINALLY SOME GOOD FOOTBALL FROM ARGENTINA
Messia plays it wide to Acuna whose low centre is cleared for a corner.
45+4'
VEGA SHOOTS ON THE HALF-VOLLEY FROM 25 YARDS
But his effort goes almost as far over the bar.
45'
VEGA CURLS FREE KICK OVER WALL
But Martinez catches the ball diving high to his right.
44'
MONTIEL GOES INTO BOOK
A nasty foul catching Gutierrez on the shin and in an dangerous area 25 yards from goal.
42'
GUARDADO IS REPLACED BY GUTIERREZ FOR MEXICO
The 36-year-old veteran leaves the field due to an injury.
40'
DI MARIA WITH GOOD CROSS INTO BOX
He had a short corner played to him but Lautaro's header from six yards out was wildly wide.
35'
KEEPER MADE MEAL OF IT
Messi's free kick was curled pretty gently at goal but Ochoa just punched the ball high in the air and then won a free kick as Lisandro Martinez challenged him with his arms up.
33'
SILLY FOUL FROM VEGA ON DE PAUL
Messi can now but a cross in from a few yards out from the corner flag.
28'
MESSI HEADS AT GOAL FROM 12 YARDS OUT
But his effort from Acuna's cross is high over the bar.
25'
MONTIEL PUTS CROSS INTO PENALTY AREA
But he hits the ball high over Lautaro's head and out for a goal kick.
22'
ARAUJO GOES INTO THE BOOK
A nasty challenge on Acuna which is rightly censured.
20'
MEXICO TAKE A SHORT FREE KICK AND PLAY HIGH BALL INTO DANGER AREA
But Emiliano Martinez claims the ball under pressure from Guardado.
15'
MEXICO ON TOP
The majority of the game being played in the Argentina half. All of Argentina's players behind the ball quite often Martinez coming back there to stop an attack.
10'
NERVOUS MOMENT FOR ARGENTINA
A low free kick hit in from the left flank by Chavez is met by Herrera at the front post but he cannot steer the ball on target.
8'
LOZANO WINS CORNER OFF MARTINEZ
But the corner is hit straight to Messi at the front post and he clears.
5'
MONTIEL GOES DOWN HOLDING FACE
He copped an elbow from Vega as they were fighting for a ball, there did not seem great malice in it.
1'
MEXICO GET THE GAME UNDERWAY!
18:55
THE ANTHEMS ARE PLAYING
We are nearly ready to go.
18:49
ARE WE JUST TWO HOURS AWAY FROM ARGENTINA'S ELIMINATION?
We will find out soon.