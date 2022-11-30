FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Australia v Denmark updates as Soceroos look to make knockouts for first time since 2006
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 30.11.2022
Live
52'
DENMARK GETTING BACK INTO THIS
They have held out in the early Australia storm, and now are getting back into this!
48'
AUSTRALIA CHANCE
Irvine gets the ball after McGree cuts it back to him, and he takes a shot but it sails over the bar.
48'
AUSTRALIA TWO QUICK CORNERS...
Lead to nothing, as both headed away.
48'
WILL WE SEE A GOAL THIS HALF?
Australia have only won one of their 10 World Cup games in which they were drawing at half time (D4 L5), winning 2-1 v Serbia in 2010.
46'
HALF-TIME SUBS FOR BOTH TEAMS
Bah comes on for Kristensen and Goodwin makes way for Baccus.
2nd Half
KO
WE ARE BACK
The second half of Australia v Denmark is underway!
HT
HALF-TIME: AUSTRALIA 0-0 DENMARK
47'
LAST CHANCE OF THE HALF
Goodwin with a low cross in, but Christensen clears it away.
45'
ADDED TIME
We are getting at least two mins of added time.
44'
HISTORY NOT IN AUSTRALIA'S FAVOUR...
Australia have lost eight of their 11 World Cup games against European sides (W1 D2), failing to keep a clean sheet in all 11 matches. However, one of the three times they avoided defeat was against Denmark (1-1 in 2018).
42'
DENMARK POOR FINAL BALL
After great one-two, Lindstrom attempts a curving pass for Braithwaite, but it's right at Ryan.
Denmark have had so many half-chances, but they've failed to actually test Ryan properly.
39'
RARE AUSTRALIA HALF-CHANCE
McGree sends a cross into the box but no one is there to connect, and it is cleared.
35'
PLAYERS AND FANS NOT HAPPY
Boos ring out in the stadium after the referee gives a free-kick for Leckie's foul. Denmark don't do much with the set-piece chance anyway.
34'
POOR TOUCH
Play has slowed down a bit in the last few minutes as Australia go long, looking for Duke, but he can't control the ball.
29'
ERIKSEN CHANCE
Eriksen is only able to drag his shot wide of the left post.
29'
AUSTRALIA'S MAIN MEN
Today’s appearances see Mathew Ryan and Mathew Leckie become Australia’s joint-highest appearance makers in World Cup history alongside Tim Cahill and Mark Bresciano (9 games).
25'
ANOTHER DENMARK CHANCE
Jensen and Skov Olsen with some good work on the right side before Olsen takes a shot, but Ryan makes the save.
21'
AUSTRALIA CHANCE
McGree attempts a half-volley, but Schmeichel saves it easily.
19'
BIG SAVE BY RYAN
It's still all Denmark, and a big save from Ryan has kept it 0-0. The Australian keeper makes a fantastic save with his feet to stop a shot after Souttar deflected a pass toward his own net.
18'
DENMARK OFFSIDE
From a free-kick, Andreas Christensen heads the ball into the side-netting, but he was offside anyway.