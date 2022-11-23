Belgium vs Canada live - Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and co take on in-form nation in World Cup opener
World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 23.11.2022
18:40
WHY DO CANADA NOT HAVE A NEW KIT?
Canada are the only team at the World Cup who do not have a new kit. Find out why...
Why do Canada not have a new World Cup kit for Qatar 2022?
18:29
HERDMAN: ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE AT A WORLD CUP
Canada coach John Herdman said "it will be a hell of a ride" as his side prepare for their first World Cup since 1986.
Canada boss Herdman believes "anything is possible" at World Cup
18:22
DAVIES FIT TO START FOR CANADA
Canada's star player Alphonso Davies is fit enough to be in the starting XI this evening after recovering from a hamstring strain.
The Bayern Munich left-back is expected to play in a more advanced position behind leading striker Jonathan David who plays his club football at Lille.
18:19
BATSHUAYI LEADS THE LINE
Romelu Lukaku has a thigh injury which means Michy Batshuayi starts up front for Belgium. The Fenerbahce striker will be flanked by Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard.
Croatia's goalless draw with Morocco earlier today spells a good opportunity for the Red Devils to seize the initiative in Group F tonight.
18:14
CANADA TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Borjan, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Laryea, Hoilett, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Buchanan, Davies, David
Subs: St. Clair, Adekugbe, Piette, Fraser, Cavallini, Ugbo, Kaye, Kone, Pantemis, Larin, Osorio, Millar, Wotherspoon, Cornelius, Waterman
18:09
BELGIUM TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Courtois, Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne, Carrasco, Tielemans, Witsel, De Bruyne, E Hazard, Batshuayi
Subs: Theate, Faes, Mignolet, Casteels, Mertens, Meunier, T Hazard, Trossard, Onana, Vanaken, De Ketelaere, Openda, Doku, Debast
18:08
HERE WE GO!
Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side open their World Cup Group F campaign against Canada this evening. It will be a tough test for Belgium who come against the side who topped CONCACAF qualifying with 28 points to reach their first World Cup since 1986. Kick-off is at 7pm UK time with team news coming right up!
