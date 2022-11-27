FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium 0-2 Morocco Live - Morocco put on a great showing to produce another upset result
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Thumama Stadium / 27.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME: BELGIUM 0-2 MOROCCO
The second best ranked international team in the world have lost, and deserved nothing else!
Morocco were brilliant, their game plan worked perfectly. A first World Cup win since 1998! Reaction and report coming up.
90+3'
Morocco
BRILLIANTLY WORKED
That goal sums up this Morocco performance, organised, full of energy, dangerous on the transition. Ziyech with a fantastic pull back pass into Aboukhlal, who puts it top bins. Astonishing scenes!
90+2'
Morocco
Goal
Zakaria Aboukhlal
Morocco
ANOTHER GOAL!! ITS MOROCCO AGAIN. ITS 2-0!
90'
Morocco
FIVE MINUTES ADDED TIME!
89'
Morocco
CORNER FOR MOROCCO
Keeping it in the corner, holding onto possession, running down the clock....
86'
Morocco
MOROCCO DEFENDING SO WELL
There's a togetherness about this defensive performance, not letting Belgium through, winning most crosses, pressuring every pass. They've been brilliant.
84'
Morocco
MOROCCO LOOK DANGEROUS AGAIN
Morocco still look the more threatening side of the two, great passing from out the back almost puts Ziyech through, but the ball to him just has too much on it. Courtois sweeps up.
83'
Belgium
A LAST ROLL OF THE DICE
I highly doubt Martinez wanted to use Lukaku for this game, he would've wanted him 100% fit for the knockout stages. But facing a defeat has forced his hand. The Inter man on for the last nine minutes of normal time.
81'
LUKAKU COMES ON FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS WORLD CUP
Off
Thomas Meunier
Belgium
On
Romelu Lukaku
Belgium
78'
Morocco
A FINAL CHANGE FOR MOROCCO
Off
Azzedine Ounahi
Morocco
On
Jawad El Yamiq
Morocco
75'
Belgium
Off
Michy Batshuayi
Belgium
On
Charles De Ketelaere
Belgium
75'
Belgium
MARTINEZ REACTS IMMEDIATELY WITH A DOUBLE CHANGE
Off
Thorgan Hazard
Belgium
On
Leandro Trossard
Belgium
73'
Morocco
Goal
Abdelhamid Sabiri
Morocco
GOAL FOR MOROCCO!! 1-0
Almost identical to Ziyech's disallowed goal in the first half, a half shot, half cross kind of free kick from Sabiri, whose only been for five minutes. Courtois will feel disappointed, as it sneaks into his near post.
72'
Morocco
On
Abderrazak Hamdallah
Morocco
72'
Morocco
ANOTHER DOUBLE CHANGE FOR MOROCCO
On
Abderrazak Hamdallah
Morocco
69'
Morocco
A WILD SHOT
Moroccan midfielder Ounahi has an effort from about 35 yards out when he had about 3 or 4 passing options on. His shot goes straight into the crowd.
67'
Morocco
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR MOROCCO
Off
Achraf Hakimi
Morocco
On
Yehia Attiyallah
Morocco
67'
Morocco
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR MOROCCO
Off
Selim Amallah
Morocco
Fouls3
Wide1
On
Abdelhamid Sabiri
Morocco
65'
Belgium
MERTENS SHOT FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX
Good work from Mertens, weaves in and out before striking the ball, but his shot causes no trouble for Munir. The Belgians beginning to look frustrated, can't seem to create any big openings.
63'
Belgium
LUKAKU WARMS UP
A huge cheer from the Belgian fans as Lukaku is sent out to warm up.