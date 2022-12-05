FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Neymar starts as Brazil take on South Korea in last-16 encounter
World Cup / Last 16
Stadium 974 / 05.12.2022
MATCH REPORT: CROATIA NUDGE OUT JAPAN ON PENALTIES
Croatia are into the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after edging past Japan in a penalty shootout.
Livakovic the hero as Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach last 8
World at their Feet: Richarlison on his tough upbringing, and journey in football
SOUTH KOREAN LEGEND HOPING FOR MAJOR UPSET
Park – Brazil are the best team in the world, but there have been plenty of shocks…
PELE TWEETS GOOD LUCK TO BRAZIL FROM HOSPITAL
I'll be watching the hospital game and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!
SAMBA LEGEND DELIGHTED AT NEWS OF NEYMAR’S RETURN
Zico claims Brazil are well-placed to go on and win the World Cup – but believes their chances will be greatly enhanced if Neymar is fit and able to fire.
The former Selecao star reckons the PSG man has that rare, special quality to make a difference and feels his teammates benefit from the burden 30-year-old places on his own shoulders.
“Brazil are capable of winning, for sure, but it would be good for him to play. He was the cherry on top of the cake. He was in great physical shape; better than before the World Cup.
"You see Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, who are players with a similar impact to Neymar. Whether they play badly or play well they can decide a match in any instant, but they can also worry the opponents and open up space for others. This is why Neymar is hugely important for the Seleção.”
HOT OFF THE PRESS- THE TEAMSHEET IS IN!
CONFIRMED TEAMS – BRAZIL: Alisson, Militao, Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison. /// SOUTH KOREA: Seung-Gyu Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Jin-Su Kim, In-Beom Hwang, Woo-Young Jung, Hee-Chan Hwang, Heung-Min Son, Gue-Sung Cho, Jae-Sung Lee.
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Last-16 clash between Brazil and South Korea in Qatar. Kick off 19.00 GMT.