FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Brazil v Serbia updates as Tite's side look to show why they are one of the favourites
World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 24.11.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
1'
WE ARE UNDERWAY!
18:55
APPROACHING KICK OFF!
We are just minutes away from this clash between Brazil and Serbia!
18:53
IMMACULATE VIBES
The Brazil players are certainly up for this one!
18:51
UNFAMILIAR
Since facing Belgium in the 2018 World Cup, Brazil have played 50 games and only one of those was against an European nation, 3-1 vs Czech Republic in March 2019.
Stat via Opta.
18:47
SAFE HANDS
After much speculation, Tite has went with Alisson as his goalkeeper for this one. Ederson is on the bench.
A great problem to have, some teams don't have one world-class goalkeeper, Brazil have two.
-
UCI TRACK CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
The UCI Track Champions League returns this weekend with round three in Paris. After two thrilling nights of racing the world's finest track cyclists reconvene again, with the show starting at 5:30pm UK time on Eurosport and discovery+
18:41
Brazil
18:36
MAGNIFICENT MITROVIC
Aleksandar Mitrovic has largely silenced his critics this season, proving that he can score goals at the highest level. He has 9 goals in 12 appearances for Fulham in the Premier League and internationally he has four goals in his last two for Serbia.
Image credit: Getty Images
18:32
30 MINUTES UNTIL KICK OFF!
18:29
EYEING PELE'S RECORD
Neymar Jr is just two goals shy of equalling Pele's goalscoring record for Brazil, he needs three goals to become their greatest goalscorer of all time.
If he can get off the mark tonight in Brazil's opening match, he will fancy his chances at beating Pele's record.
Image credit: Getty Images
18:21
ATTACK, ATTACK, ATTACK
Tite has went with an ultra-attacking lineup to face Serbia, in the hope of blowing the opposition away. Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Richarlison are all on the pitch. On the bench they can call on the likes of Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus and Antony.
Let's hope for some goals in this one!
18:19
Brazil
MISSION HEXA
Brazil have been touted as favourites to win the FIFA World Cup and complete 'mission hexa', winning a sixth FIFA World Cup.
Their last World Cup triumph came two decades ago, when the likes of Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cafu and Roberto Carlos brought the trophy back to Brazil.
Image credit: Imago
18:15
Serbia
SUPERB SERBIA
Serbia qualified for this tournament by topping their UEFA qualification group, finishing three points ahead of Portugal. They finished their campaign unbeaten, winning six of their eight games.
More recently, they are unbeaten in their last six international matches, scoring 18 and conceding five times.
Image credit: Getty Images
18:07
Serbia
SERBIA TEAM NEWS
Milinkovic-Savic, Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Mladenovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelk, Lukic, Zivkovic, Tadic, Mitrovic
18:06
Brazil
BRAZIL TEAM NEWS
18:02
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's coverage of this FIFA World Cup clash between Brazil and Serbia.
Tite's men begin their journey in search of a sixth World Cup trophy. Team news is up next!
Image credit: Getty Images