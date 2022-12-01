FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Canada vs Morocco scores - Hakim Ziyech scores as the Atlas Lions look to make the last-16
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Thumama Stadium / 01.12.2022
Live
40'
Own goal
Nayef Aguerd
Morocco
Own goal1
GOAL: CANADA 1-2 MOROCCO
Aguerd own goal.
Adekugbe's low cross is blocked by Aguerd and the deflection wrong foots Bono and goes underneath him.
Canada are back in it out of nowhere.
39'
POOR FROM CANADA
They find themselves in a good position but Larin gives it away.
Davies has moved more central now. He seems to now be in a free role as they desperately look to get him on the ball.
36'
DELAY
The referee is talking to the fourth official - there looks to be a technical issue with perhaps the microphones used.
34'
WONDERFUL MOVE
Amrabat, Ziyech, Bono then Saiss switches it - a fantastic long ball and Morocco are away.
The move continues into the box where Boufal has a go but it's blocked by Johnston and Sabiri can't get onto the loose ball.
32'
PRESS IS TOO GOOD
Morocco are squeezing Canada so well. Their centre-backs have the ball but can't progress it with Morocco pressing high.
They are restricted to passing sideways around the back waiting for an opening that isn't coming. Canada need more movement off the ball.
30'
BOILING OVER
The disappointment and anger is showing now. Canada are in danger of losing their heads.
Kaye's tackle is high and wild - he is lucky to escape a yellow.
27'
OSORIO BOOKED
Reckless, frustration showing - Osorio is booked.
Yellow card
Jonathan Osorio
Canada
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
26'
MOROCCO IN CONTROL
The dream is alive. Morocco look certain to be heading into the knockout rounds now.
One of Belgium or Croatia will surely be going home.
The Moroccans look calm and composed. They are tough to beat, organised and playing with such confidence. They are yet to concede a goal and look like a strong unit.
23'
Goal
Youssef En-Nesyri
Morocco
Goals1
On target1
Offsides1
GOAL: CANADA 0-2 MOROCCO
En-Nesyri what a goal.
The striker latches onto the long ball by Hakimi, he breaks away out pacing the defenders and finishes it with power beyond Borjan.
21'
SURPRISE
Davies is still on the right and is struggling to impact the game. He could benefit going back to the left where he is more comfortable and moving Buchanan back to the right.
Davies could give Ziyech and Hakimi something to think about defensively and help stop the Moroccans two big creative forces.
18'
LEADERS
Morocco have two leaders at the heart of defence in Saiss and Aguerd.
The West Ham man is key to build-up dictating things from the back with his passing - pointing where he wants his players to be to progress the ball from deep.
16'
CANADA CHANCE
Great build-up play from Canada.
Wonderful passes and Larin bursts down the right, puts in a low ball to Buchanan, on the stretch he can't turn it in at the back post.
14'
AMRABAT CLEANS UP
Amrabat has impressed at the World Cup so far, he sits in front of the back four and protects them brilliantly with tough tackles. He breaks up play again and starts another attack.
12'
CANADA SHOCKED
The mistake was exactly what wasn't needed. They are a young team that want to play football the right way, passing well and pressing with energy but they look a bit deflate after that early goal and the two defeats previous.
9'
ZIYECH THE MAIN MAN
The Chelsea star swings in a corner on top of Borjan. The keeper slaps it away.
Morocco win the group as it stands. They are playing with confidence and belief, roared on by a large number of noisy fans in the stadium.
7'
YELLOW CARD
Morocco are flying now.
Ounahi dances away from multiple players and Hoilett dives in late - booking.
Yellow card
Junior Hoilett
Canada
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
4'
Goal
Hakim Ziyech
Morocco
Goals1
On target1
GOAL: CANADA 0-1 MOROCCO
A horror mistake from Borjan. It's an early Christmas present.
Vitoria's back pass is too short, the keeper comes running out to beat En-Nesyri to it. He gets there and should clear but he tries to dribble it out. Borjan's touch is heavy and it rolls to Ziyech who chips the ball into an empty net with the goalkeeper out of his box.
A gift for Morocco - what a start.
4'
NEW POSITION
Davies is the star of Canada. He plays left-back for Bayern Munich but today he is at right-wing.
He can play anywhere and has been used as a left-winger previously in the tournament.
2'
GREAT START
Fantastic by Morocco. They switch it out the Ziyech, he beats his man and whips a great ball in. Boufal tries to attack it but Johnston flicks it away.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
Morocco get the game underway.