FIFA World Cup 2022 - Costa Rica v Germany live scores: Serge Gnabry gives Hansi Flick's side early lead
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 01.12.2022
Live
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME: COSTA RICA 0-1 GERMANY
Germany are ahead at the break thanks to Serge Gnabry's 10th minute header and they should be out of sight.
But Keysher Fuller gave Hansi Flick's side a reminder of Costa Rica's threat on the break when he was denied by a fantastic Manuel Neuer save just before the referee blew his whistle for half-time.
44'
ANOTHER ERROR!
Nervousness in the Germany defence as Sule misses his clearance but it falls kindly and Costa Rica can't take advantage.
42'
COSTA RICA CHANCE!
A huge scare for Germany! A terrible mistake from Rudiger in defence allows Fuller to run through on goal and this is a massive chance for Costa Rica to equalise... but Neuer makes a brilliant save to bail out his team-mate!
40'
JUST WIDE!
Gnabry wraps his foot around the ball and his shot curls agonisingly wide of the far post. So close to another goal.
37'
SHOULD SCORE!
Musiala turns with pace and glides into the penalty area but fails to hit the target with a right-footed strike.
He's done everything right but score!
35'
NAVAS SPILLS!
Kimmich takes aim from distance with a low shot that causes great difficulty for Navas. He spills it but is able to gather at the second attempt.
33'
GERMANY WANT MORE
Germany have already won six corners this evening but the quality hasn't been the greatest. After what happened against Japan last week Hansi Flick will want his side to score another before half-time to put daylight between the sides.
31'
GERMANY HAVE DEFENDING TO DO
Costa Rica are having some joy down the left flank at least but the final ball has been poor as Aguilera's pull-back is played straight into the feet of Kimmich.
30'
RARE COSTA RICA ATTACK
Costa Rica forge a very rare attack, Oviedo delivering a cross from the left but it's a difficult one for Campbell to take and he fails to connect with a volley.
28'
CORNER WASTED
Germany work it short and ultimately it comes to nothing.
27'
BLOCKED CROSS
A drilled diagonal pass is kept in by Gnabry on the left flank but his attempted cross is blocked behind for another corner...
25'
IN CONTROL
Germany in total control and right now it feels like a training exercise.
21'
CORNER - GERMANY
Gnabry forces another corner. Raum delivers, Muller rises but can't generate any power in his header and it's a comfortable save for Navas. Rudiger has taken a tumble and wants a penalty but isn't going to get it.
WATCH: SERGE GNABRY SCORES
Has this goal opened the floodgates?
17'
TOTAL DOMINATION
Germany have had 80 per cent of target so far and had five shots at goal. Going by the early stages of this game it could be another heavy defeat for Costa Rica.
15'
GORETZKA HEADER!
Germany could be 3-0 up by now. Goretzka meets a cross from the right flank, gets his header on target, but Navas is equal to it.
12'
AS IT STANDS
The live table is as follows
1: Spain - 7 pts
2: Germany - 4 pts
3: Japan - 3 pts
4: Costa Rica - 3 pts
GOAL ALERT
Spain are now 1-0 up against Japan, which is great news for Germany.