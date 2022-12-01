FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Croatia vs Belgium scores - No Lukaku or Hazard as Red Devils face elimination
World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 01.12.2022
Live
41'
ANOTHER GOAL IN THE OTHER GAME
40'
GETTING SCRAPPY
A lot of this game is being played in midfield, and the quality has been pretty poor. Modric has barely been on the ball for Croatia, which is a huge surprise, and perhaps points to why they're struggling
36'
BELGIUM LACKING A FOCAL POINT
There have been a couple of times when The Red Devils have burst forward, but they just don't have a proper striker to hit in the middle. It still makes the mind boggle that Batshuayi and Lukaku are sat on the bench when they are in such desperate need of goals
33'
LIVAJA HEADS OVER
Better stuff from Croatia, moving the ball from side to side and trying to work an opening. It ends in Marko Livaja looping a header over from Borna Sosa's deep left-wing cross
29'
BELGIUM LOOKING TOOTHLESS
Nearly half an hour gone and neither team has landed a shot on target, but Belgium need it more than Croatia. They've only scored two goals in nearly eight hours of football
26'
WITSEL SHOT BLOCKED
Belgium haven't got forward much of late, so they need to do better with their finishing than what Axel Witsel just produced, an ambitious low drive from 25-yards that was hit straight at the defender
24'
ANOTHER GOAL IN THE OTHER GAME
22'
CROATIA ON TOP
The Croatians look undetered by that decision. They're still pushing forward. As things stand, Morocco are winning the group, so they'd love to take the three points and grab 1st place
18'
NO PENALTY
Kramaric was offside when the free-kick was swung into the box. I've got to confess, that decision took too long to make. The Croatians are furious
17'
OH, HELLO
Hold your horses. VAR check for a potential offside in the build-up
15'
PENALTY CROATIA
Andrej Kramaric is brought down in the box by Carrasco after Belgium struggled to clear a corner and the referee, England's Anthony Taylor, points straight to the spot
14'
MERTENS SCOOPS OVER
That's a shocker of a finish, I'm afraid. Superb from Kevin De Bruyne, who carries the ball 60 yards before playing the perfect pass to the Napoli man, through one-on-one, only to lean back and lift his shot over the bar.
12'
CARRASCO CHANCE BLOCKED
That was a big chance for the former. He's picked out at the back post by Mertens' low cross, but his first touch isn't quite there, and that allows the defence the chance to get back and block away his shot
9'
SETTLING DOWN
After that manic opening 90 seconds or so, Belgium have settled defensively and we're into a bit of a slow passing groove at the moment.
6'
A GOAL IN THE OTHER GAME
4'
REMARKABLE START
Belgium look all over the place at the back and Croatia are threatening when going forward, but Yannick Carrasco nearly created something at the other end with a mazy run that eventually led down a blind alley
1'
GOOD GRIEF!
Ivan Perisic nearly scores within eight seconds as he blasts wide of the far post from Luka Modric's pass
1st Half
1'
HERE WE GO!
Whoever loses is, most likely, going home. Croatia kick things off!
14:59
AND BEFORE WE GET GOING...
14:58
TEAM NEWS REMINDER
There's just minutes to go until kick-off, so here's a reminder of how the two teams line-up. Four changes for Belgium, but Croatia name the same side that defeated Canada 4-1