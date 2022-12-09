FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Croatia v Brazil updates in first quarter-final

World Cup / Quarter-final
Education City Stadium / 09.12.2022
Live
Croatia
First half
0
0
40'
Brazil
Live Updates
Nadeem Badshah
Nadeem Badshah
Updated 09/12/2022 at 15:39 GMT
37'
BRAZIL SURPRISINGLY BELOW PAR:
We have seen very little of Neymar, Richarlison and Rafinha in this game thus far.
35'
STATE OF PLAY:
Modric seeing more of the ball now. But its more short passes. Its fair to say this game has yet to come to life like a lot of first halves during this tournament.
32
BOOKING:
Brozovic is booked for a foul on Neymar around 40 yards out. Its played short but Brazil waste possession.
30'
HALF CHANCE:
Perisic cuts inside and his shot from the edge of the box flies into row Y or Z.
29'
FREEKICK:
Its around 40 yards out after a crnical shove from Kovacic on Vinicius Jr. Neymar dinks it in, its crossed in ansd Gvadiol clears.
Image credit: Getty Images

25'
BOOKING:
Danilo is booked for a nasty coming together with Juranovic. Its a freekick near the right side of the box, Modric's delivery is headed clear.
24'
CORNER:

Casemiro's shot from outside the box is deflected wide. The delivery from Rapfinha is headed clear.
20'
GREAT BLOCK:
Vinicius Jr plays a onw-two in the box and his shot is charged down by Gvadiol.
18'
BRAZIL'S PASSING:

Absolutely horrendous at times. They are struggling to string 3 passes together. A complete contrast to their previous performances.
17'
EARLY DOORS:
Very scrappy from Brazil in the final third. Croatia's press has worked well and they have looked more threatening, particularly on the flanks.
15'
CROATIA CORNER:
The delivery is headed away at the near post. Poor delivery.
13'
CLOSE!

Pasalic's dangeorus low cross is missed by both Kramaric and Perisic in the box. What a chance.
11'
WASTEFUL:
A long ball is pinged in for Neymar who heads it to the wing thinking Vinicius was there but he wasnt and the flag is raised for offside.
7'
GOOD DEFENDING:
Dangerous crossed whipped in for Perisic but Militao does well to get in front of him and head clear.