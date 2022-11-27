Croatia v Canada live - Modric and Davies start as both sides look to record first win of the tournament
World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 27.11.2022
Live
12'
CROATIA GET TWO CORNERS
The first one goes to the back post with no one there to receive, and the second one is played short before being cleared away.
9'
CANADA COME CLOSE TO A SECOND
But they're offside anyway. Larin receives the ball, and he's through on goal in the centre, but he takes a second too long and Livakovic is able to get the ball.
The flag then goes up.
7'
ALMOST A SPILL THERE FROM BORJAN
Croatia get their first chance to attack, and Kramaric's cross is deflected. It goes high, and Borjan spills it right in front of him. He reacts quickly though, before any of the Croatia forwards can nab the ball.
6'
CROATIA HAVE TO BE CAREFUL
The stadium is still in full voice after that goal, and on the pitch, Croatia are already on the back foot.
4'
FASTEST GOAL AT THIS WC
Davies scored after just 1:07, the fastest goal at the 2022 World Cup so far.
2'
Goal
Alphonso Davies
Canada
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! CROATIA 0-1 CANADA
DAVIES HAS SCORED FOR CANADA IN THE SECOND MINUTE! IT'S CANADA'S FIRST EVER GOAL AT THE FIFA WORLD CUP!
A beautiful cross from Buchanan into space and Davies runs into space, and a powering header puts the Canadians ahead!
KO
THE REFEREE BLOWS THE WHISTLE
And we're off!
15:53
TEAMS ARE OUT
And the national anthems are about to be sung.
Kick-off is imminent!
15:50
SOME STATS BEFORE KO
- Croatia's goalless draw with Morocco on MD1 ended their run of scoring in 11 consecutive World Cup matches. Only once have they failed to score in consecutive games at the same edition of the tournament, doing so in their first two group games in 2006.
- Canada attempted 22 shots in their defeat to Belgium on MD1, twice as many as their previous record in a World Cup match (11 v USSR in 1986). However, just three of those efforts were on target (14%).
15:45
CANADA SUPPORT IN QATAR IS READY
15:40
HERDMAN WITH SOME CHOICE WORDS FOR HIS SIDE AHEAD OF THIS MATCH
Despite losing their opening game, Canada certainly impressed a lot of people with the way they played against Belgium. After the game Canada manager John Herdman was extremely bullish on his team’s chances.
Read more below.
15:35
EARLIER TODAY
Group F had a shock result, as Morocco nabbed a late win against Belgium, who are ranked by FIFA as second in the world.
The win marks the country's first World Cup win since 1998, and sees them take top spot in the group.
Catch up on all the action below.
15:30
CANADA STILL LOOKING FOR FIRST EVER WC GOAL
Thirty-six years on from their only previous appearance at the World Cup, Canada remain winless and goalless at the tournament after four matches, the most of any nation in history, with Alphonso Davies failing to convert a penalty against Belgium in their first match.
Despite the loss, John Herdman's side should take positives from their first showing. Today, they will need to improve their shooting if they want any chance of advancing to the round of 16.
15:25
CROATIA LOOKING TO GO ONE STEP FURTHER THAN 2018
Zlatko Dalic has sais that Croatia "lacked courage" in their opening draw with against Morocco. The team were arguably fortunate to come away from the match with a point, having only five shots in the entire game and being forced to rely on the defensive work of Dejan Lovren to maintain the clean sheet.
No one has Croatia as their strong favourites at this tournament, but this team made it all the way to the final back in 2018, a loss that many on the squad will want to avenge in Qatar.
15:20
TEAM NEWS
CROATIA: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic.... Subs: Grbic, Ivusic, Stanisic, Erlic, Barisic, Sutalo, Jakic, Orsic, Sucic, Majer, Vlasic, Petkovic, Budimir, Pasalic. /// CANADA: Borjan, Laryea, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Davies, Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Larin, David.... Subs: St. Clair, Pantemis, Adekugbe, Waterman, Cornelius, Fraser, Wotherspoon, Kone, Piette, Osorio, Millar, Kaye, Hoilett, Cavallini, Ugbo.
15:15
WELCOME TO CROATIA V CANADA AT THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP
Hello & welcome to Eurosport's LIVE digital coverage of Group F action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Croatia and Canada.
With an unexpected Morocco win against Belgium earlier, this group is wide open, and both teams will need three points today if they want any chance of advancing to the knockouts.
Kick-off is set for 16:00 GMT at the Khalifa International Stadium.
Team news up next!
