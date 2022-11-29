Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE - Updates as both sides eye a spot in World Cup knock-out stages

World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 29.11.2022
Live
Ecuador
Second half
0
1
51'
Senegal
    Live Updates
    Matt Jones
    By
    Matt Jones
    Updated 29/11/2022 at 16:12 GMT
    50'
    THE DUTCH HAVE A SECOND
    The Netherlands now lead 2-0 against Qatar, so they're all but through. Who will join them? If this game stays as it is, Ecuador are through with them
    46'
    CHANGES AT THE BREAK
    Ecuador have made two half-time substitutes by the way - Franco replaced by Jeremy Sarmiento, while Jose Cifuentes is on for Carlos Gruezo
    46'
    BACK UNDERWAY
    Ecuador have it all to do as Senegal get the second half underway
    16:05
    NO GOAL FOR RONALDO
    He may have celebrated wildly last night, but Cristiano Ronaldo's not been awarded the goal from Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay last night
    15:54
    NETHERLANDS STILL IN FRONT
    Catch all the latest from the other game in this group by clicking the link below
    End of 1st Half
    45+6'
    HALF-TIME: ECUADOR 0-1 SENEGAL
    And there goes the whistle. Senegal lead at the break, deservedly so, thanks to Sarr's penalty. At the moment, they're going through to the knock-out stages. Ecuador need to find something after the break
    45+4'
    FLASH POINT
    There's a bit of a melee which ends in Valencia going to ground following an excahnge with Sabaly, but replays show there was nowhere near as much in it as the Ecuador striker made out
    45+2'
    NDIAYE SHOT BLOCKED AWAY
    A lovely first touch tees up the shot, which lacks pace and it blocked away
    45+1'
    INTO ADDED TIME
    Five minutes added on. Seems like it could have been a little more, to be honest
    44'
    Ismaïla Sarr
    Penalty
    Ismaïla Sarr
    Senegal
    Senegal
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots2
    Fouls2
    GOAL! ECUADOR 0-1 SENEGAL (Sarr)
    Sarr picks himself up, spots down the ball and strokes it into the bottom corner, leaving Galindez rooted to his spot. What a huge moment!
    43'
    PENALTY SENEGAL
    Oh that's dreadful from Ecuador. They firstly fail to prevent a simple ball through to Sarr, who is then bundled over by Piero Hinacapie!
    40'
    ANOTHER INJURY DELAY
    Moises Caicedo is down now and requires lengthy treatment. The physio's got him up, running and back on again though
    37'
    CISS HEADS OVER
    Ismail Jakobs whips in a free-kick from deep and it's met by Pathe Ciss, who can't direct his header goalwards
    33'
    ECUADOR GROWING IN CONFIDENCE?
    Okay, it's my fault, granted, but since I guaranteed goals in this game, the sting has gone out of it a little. Certainly, the Ecuador defence are beginning to look a little more comfortable
    30'
    NETHERLANDS IN FRONT
    There's been a goal in the other game in this group - find out which way it's gone here
    29'
    NDIAYE FORCES ANOTHER STOP
    It's a simple one again, granted, but he flicks on a low cross and sees his shot saved
    25'
    DIALLO HEADER COMFORTABLY STOPPED
    He loops the ball up into the air with no real power at all, allowing Hernan Galindez to make a comfortable save
    24'
    SARR COMES CLOSE
    Ismaila Sarr brilliantly wins possession on the left before cutting inside and seeing his curling shot deflect just off target for a corner
    22'
    LONG INJURY DELAY
    Worries for Ecuador, as Angelo Preciado has required some heavy treatment on an injury. He's back up and on the pitch again now, but moving gingerly
    19'
    BOTH TEAMS KEEN TO ATTACK
    Each of these sides have bags of pace, and they look dangerous on the counter. Ecuador certainly look the more shaky of thw two, though