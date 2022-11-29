Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE - Updates as both sides eye a spot in World Cup knock-out stages
World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 29.11.2022
Live
50'
THE DUTCH HAVE A SECOND
The Netherlands now lead 2-0 against Qatar, so they're all but through. Who will join them? If this game stays as it is, Ecuador are through with them
46'
CHANGES AT THE BREAK
Ecuador have made two half-time substitutes by the way - Franco replaced by Jeremy Sarmiento, while Jose Cifuentes is on for Carlos Gruezo
46'
BACK UNDERWAY
Ecuador have it all to do as Senegal get the second half underway
16:05
NO GOAL FOR RONALDO
He may have celebrated wildly last night, but Cristiano Ronaldo's not been awarded the goal from Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay last night
15:54
NETHERLANDS STILL IN FRONT
End of 1st Half
45+6'
HALF-TIME: ECUADOR 0-1 SENEGAL
And there goes the whistle. Senegal lead at the break, deservedly so, thanks to Sarr's penalty. At the moment, they're going through to the knock-out stages. Ecuador need to find something after the break
45+4'
FLASH POINT
There's a bit of a melee which ends in Valencia going to ground following an excahnge with Sabaly, but replays show there was nowhere near as much in it as the Ecuador striker made out
45+2'
NDIAYE SHOT BLOCKED AWAY
A lovely first touch tees up the shot, which lacks pace and it blocked away
45+1'
INTO ADDED TIME
Five minutes added on. Seems like it could have been a little more, to be honest
44'
Penalty
Ismaïla Sarr
Senegal
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Fouls2
GOAL! ECUADOR 0-1 SENEGAL (Sarr)
Sarr picks himself up, spots down the ball and strokes it into the bottom corner, leaving Galindez rooted to his spot. What a huge moment!
43'
PENALTY SENEGAL
Oh that's dreadful from Ecuador. They firstly fail to prevent a simple ball through to Sarr, who is then bundled over by Piero Hinacapie!
40'
ANOTHER INJURY DELAY
Moises Caicedo is down now and requires lengthy treatment. The physio's got him up, running and back on again though
37'
CISS HEADS OVER
Ismail Jakobs whips in a free-kick from deep and it's met by Pathe Ciss, who can't direct his header goalwards
33'
ECUADOR GROWING IN CONFIDENCE?
Okay, it's my fault, granted, but since I guaranteed goals in this game, the sting has gone out of it a little. Certainly, the Ecuador defence are beginning to look a little more comfortable
30'
NETHERLANDS IN FRONT
29'
NDIAYE FORCES ANOTHER STOP
It's a simple one again, granted, but he flicks on a low cross and sees his shot saved
25'
DIALLO HEADER COMFORTABLY STOPPED
He loops the ball up into the air with no real power at all, allowing Hernan Galindez to make a comfortable save
24'
SARR COMES CLOSE
Ismaila Sarr brilliantly wins possession on the left before cutting inside and seeing his curling shot deflect just off target for a corner
22'
LONG INJURY DELAY
Worries for Ecuador, as Angelo Preciado has required some heavy treatment on an injury. He's back up and on the pitch again now, but moving gingerly
19'
BOTH TEAMS KEEN TO ATTACK
Each of these sides have bags of pace, and they look dangerous on the counter. Ecuador certainly look the more shaky of thw two, though