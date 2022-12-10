FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: England meet world champions France in ‘Le Crunch’ quarter-final encounter at Al Bayt Stadium
World Cup / Quarter-final
Al Bayt Stadium / 10.12.2022
Live
90+8'
ENGLAND CHANGE
Grealish on.
90+4'
STILL NO SIGN OF AN ENGLAND EQUALISER
90+1'
STOPPAGE TIME
England have eight minutes to save their World Cup...
90'
TIME RUNNING OUT FAST FOR ENGLAND
France are closing in on the semi finals.
89'
YELLOW CARD
Maguire booked for leading with his elbow.
87'
85'
ENGLAND CHANGE
Rashford on.
84'
ENGLAND PENALTY MISS!
Kane blasts his spot kick over the bar.
83'
YELLOW CARD
Hernandez booked.
82'
PENALTY TO ENGLAND!
The referee consults the monitor and decides to give the spot kick...
81'
ENGLAND PENALTY APPEAL
The referee waves away an appeal for a foul as Hernandez barges into Mount in the area.
VAR will check and the referee will check on the monitor.
80'
ENGLAND CHANGE
Sterling on.
Off
Bukayo Saka
England
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against4
On
Raheem Sterling
England
80'
FRANCE CHANGE
Coman on.
Off
Ousmane Dembélé
France
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
On
Kingsley Coman
France
79'
ENGLAND CHANGE
Mount on.
Off
Jordan Henderson
England
Blocked Shots1
Fouls3
Free Kicks1
On
Mason Mount
England
78'
Goal
Olivier Giroud
France
Goals1
On target3
Wide1
Offsides1
GOAL! FRANCE 2-1 ENGLAND
Giroud gets in front of Maguire to head home Griezmann's superb left-wing cross.
78'
FRANCE CHANCE
Pickford produces an excellent save to deny Giroud with a side-foot volley.
76'
VIDEO: MAGUIRE GOES CLOSE!
74'
72'
HOW DID THAT STAY OUT?
Hernandez just about does enough to deny Saka a tap-in from Shaw's devilish cross from the left.
70'
ENGLAND CHANCE
Maguire flicks a header just past the post from Henderson's whipped right-wing free kick.