FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling on target as England open Group B campaign against Iran
World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 21.11.2022
Live
56'
VIDEO: THE NATION WATCHES ON
54'
ENGLAND WELL ON TOP
It's been all England since the restart.
Bellingham beats his man down the right but can't find a teammate with his cut back.
51'
ENGLAND ATTEMPT
Trippier lines up a 25-yard free kick but clips his effort into the wall.
49'
YELLOW CARD!
Pouraliganji booked.
48'
47'
IRAN HT CHANGES
Ezatolahi, Gholizadeh and Kanani all come on.
Off
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
IR Iran
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Ali Gholizadeh
IR Iran
2nd Half
46'
KICK OFF!
England get us back underway.
End of 1st Half
45+14'
HALF TIME!
England 3-0 Iran.
45+12'
IRAN CHANCE
England are caught out on the break. Jahanbakhsh is left in acres of space to size up a cross from the left but contrives to volley well over the crossbar from 14 yards out.
45+11'
VIDEO: STERLING MAKES IT THREE!
45+9'
STILL PLENTY OF TIME LEFT IN THIS FIRST HALF
Remember, just the 14 minutes have been added on.
45+6'
VIDEO: SAKA'S SCORCHER!
45+4'
IT'S BEEN AN IMPRESSIVE HALF OF FOOTBALL FROM THE THREE LIONS
Image credit: Getty Images
45+1'
ADDED TIME!
Just the 14 minutes to play following that lengthy delay with the injury to Beiranvand.
45'
Goal
Raheem Sterling
England
Goals1
On target1
Offsides1
GOAL! ENGLAND 3-0 IRAN
Sterling volleys home at the near post from Kane's lovely right-wing cross.
43'
Goal
Bukayo Saka
England
Goals1
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against2
GOAL! ENGLAND 2-0 IRAN
Saka rifles Maguire's knock down from a left-wing corner into the top corner from the edge of the area.
41'
VIDEO: BELLINGHAM BREAKS THE DEADLOCK
39'
37'
HEY JUDE!
That is Bellingham's first senior international goal and this is not a bad stage to get it on!
35'
Goal
Jude Bellingham
England
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! ENGLAND 1-0 IRAN
Bellingham glances a lovely header into the far corner from Shaw's pinpoint cross.