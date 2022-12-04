FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: England v Senegal updates as Gareth Southgate's side look to progress to the quarter-final.
World Cup / Last 16
Al Bayt Stadium / 04.12.2022
Advertisement
Ad
18:24
England
GEARING UP
18:16
Senegal
AIMING HIGH
If Senegal win tonight and progress to the quarter-final, they will match their best ever World Cup campaign. The Senegalese reached the quarter-final at the 2002 World Cup before being knocked out by Turkey.
Image credit: Getty Images
18:14
Senegal
QUITE THE SUPPORT!
18:06
England
UNAVAILABLE
Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for England tonight. The Three Lions have said that the Chelsea player is "dealing with a family matter".
Image credit: Getty Images
18:03
Senegal
SENEGAL TEAM NEWS
Idrissa Gana Gueye misses out for Senegal due to suspension.
18:03
England
ENGLAND TEAM NEWS
Marcus Rashford drops to the bench and Bukayo Saka comes into the starting XI.
18:01
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of this round of 16 clash between England and Senegal. Team news is up next!
Image credit: Getty Images