FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: England v USA updates as Southgate's team look to build on impressive start
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 25.11.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
66'
LOW CROSS
In a rare sortie forwards Kane clips a nice reverse ball to Saka, who can only roll a meek ball into the hands of Turner.
64'
YET ANOTHER CORNER
Pickford unconvincingly palms away one corner to concede another, which England clear. The US really need to make more of these.
62'
MAGUIRE CLEARS AGAIN
Dest finds Pulisic, who shoots with his left and it deflects into the air. Maguire tracks back to head away with Wright lurking; he's had his critics, but Maguire is putting in a shift here to keep the US away from Pickford's goal.
60'
ANOTHER CORNER
Maguire has done well to clear two dangerous corners in a row here, and Kane tackles Pulisic to give the US another. The pressure is building here.
58'
PULISIC SHOOTS
It's from the edge and catches a deflection, bobbling wide for a corner.
56'
TIME FOR CHANGE?
England might need a tin-opener like Grealish or Foden to make something happen here. As for the US, you sense a point would be fine and they'd fancy beating Iran to advance. A bit more ambition from them might tilt this though, as they had such a good spell in the first half.
53'
OUCH
Shaw clatters through Weah, and leaves him in a heap. Our referee, Jesús Valenzuela, doesn't go for his pockets, and we're on with it after Weah has a slug of water and hobbles on.
52'
ENGLAND COUNTER
Saka gets in acres down the right, and tries to run Adams into the area. Adams goes with him all the way though, times his tackle perfectly and celebrates winning the duel with gusto. The Americans are really up for this.
49'
SLICK BREAK
The US glide forward through Pulisic, who feeds Wright on the left of the box. Wright cuts onto his right but his shot his blocked, before McKennie wildly slashes the rebound over the bar from 20 yards out.
48'
COOL AT THE BACK
It's not been a complete armchair ride for Zimmerman and Ream tonight, but England really haven't moved them about much. Further forward, the US midfield trio of Musah, Adams and McKennie has been excellent.
2nd Half
2ND HALF
PEEP! WE GO AGAIN
The US are out first, with England trooping out behind them. No changes that I can see so far.
End of 1st Half
HT
PEEP!
And with that, it's half-time.
45+1'
EXCELLENT SAVE!
Sterling cushions a lay-off to Mount on the edge, who wallops a drive at goal. It's low and to the bottom corner, but Turner gets down superbly to turn it around the post.
45'
ENGLAND GET FORWARDS
Bellingham gets away down the right and crosses dangerously, but ultimately to no one; Shaw picks up the loose ball and drives into the box, cutting it back to Sterling who shanks hopelessly high and wide.
We'll have one more minute, minimum.
43'
HALF A CHANCE
The US work another good move - you can guess down which side - and Dest's sharp cross is met by Pulisic, who can only glance it well wide from ten yards out. I think Musah ran across him there, and put him off somewhat.
41'
CORNER TALK
Dest gets away down the right now, with Shaw nowhere, and he's one on one with Maguire. He cuts onto his left and shoots, but Maguire gets a block on it and it deflects out for a corner.
40'
LEFT HAND PROBLEMS
The US are getting some joy down Shaw's side. Weah gets into a decent crossing position this time, but overhits Pulisic at the back post.
38'
LIVELY
England are in one here alright. Adams carries the US team forward now, and wins a throw on the right. It's lumped in to Wright, who twists and turns Stones before winning a corner.
36'
SCRAMBLE
Mount whips in a cross from the corner of the area. Bellingham tries to back-flick the ball towards goal, it pinballs around for a few seconds and eventually the US clear.
34'
RESPITE
Kane buys a free kick deep in the US half, and that breaks up the momentum of the Americans for the moment.