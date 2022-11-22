FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: France v Australia updates as holders come from behind to lead
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 22.11.2022
21:02
GREAT START FOR THE DEFENDING CHAMPS
There are sterner tests to come, but it'll take a decent effort to beat them, despite it all.
21:02
FULL-TIME: France 4-1 Australia
90+8'
LECKIE BURROWS DOWN THE SIDE OF THE BOX
And clips a cross, but Lloris dives to snaffle.
90+6'
FRANCE STARTED POORLY
But eventually imposed their class. In this mood, Mbappe can win any game on his own, though I'm not sure how much of the ball he'll get against teams more cohesive in midfield.
90+5'
COMAN RACES IN BEHIND
But can't catch up with Kounde's pass, which scuttles behind.
90+3'
TIME ELAPSES
Australia have given it everything, but their fate was always likely to be determined by the games against Denmark and Tunisia.
90+1'
THERE'LL BE SEVEN ADDED MINUTES
I really hope club football starts taking timekeeping seriously too.
90'
KOUNDE IS FIRST TO ANOTHER CORNER
He heads down ... and Ryan scrambles across to shovel behind. Good save.
89'
MORE CHANGES FOR FRANCE
Thuram and Kounde for Giroud and Pavard. Meantime, France have a corner.
87'
THE QUESTION ON EVERYBODY'S LIPS
How much added time are we getting?
85'
MORE CHANGES FOR AUSTRALIA
Irvine and Atkinson off, Baccus and Degenek on.
82'
I DARESAY AUSTRALIA WOULD'VE TAKEN 4-1
When France scored that fourth goal with 20-odd minutes still to play. But it's nearly five when Griezmann lifts a pass over the top and Mbappe, on the left of the box is in space ... except his touch is poor and the ball runs behind. Useless, him.
80'
IRVINE FOULS FOFANA AND IS BOOKED
He's put himself about in typical Aussie sportsman style.
77'
CHANGES FOR FRANCE
Fofana and Coman for Tchouameni and Dembele.
75'
AUSTRALIA MUST BE FEARING A PROPER DRUBBING HERE
They need to keep the score down just in case their goal difference becomes relevant.
73'
MORE CHANGES FOR AUSTRALIA
Goodwin and McGree go off, Mabil and Kuol come on.
71'
GOAL! France 4-1 Australia (Giroud) Giroud joins Thierry Henry as France's all-timeleading scorer, and look how much his teamates appreciate him! Mbappe drives down the left, screeching past Atkinson, and when he stands up a cross, Giroud powers is back from whence it came, clattering his glorious visage on a defender's leg before enjoying the moment; he's earned it.
71'
ON WHICH POINT
France have played with a lot more aggression than did Argentina.
70'
AUSTRALIA HAVE WORKED HARD HERE
And produced moments of quality too. But once France got going, there just wasn't anything they could do.