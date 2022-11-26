FIFA World Cup 2022: France v Denmark live - Latest from Stadium 974 for this big game in Group D!
World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 26.11.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
31'
France
BLOCKED!
Brilliant work from Mbappe! He runs at pace down the left, and initially cuts inside towards the penalty area. He then tricks the defenders by quickly shifting the ball back to his left foot and delivering in a cross towards the back post. Kounde is there, and he hits a low shot which is heading into the far corner, but Hojbjerg does brilliantly to put his body on the line and make a vital goal-line block.
26'
ACTION SHOTS!
We still await our first goal here.
Image credit: Getty Images
23'
Denmark
YELLOW CARD
Cornelius is shown Denmark's second yellow card after catching Giroud late on the ankle.
Yellow card
Andreas Cornelius
Denmark
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
22'
France
GOOD SAVE!
Dembele once again is causing Denmark problems out wide as he whips in another wicked cross towards the centre of the box, which Rabiot manages to latch onto with his head, but his effort on goal forces a big save from Schmeichel, who tips it away!
20'
Denmark
YELLOW CARD
Andreas Christensen is shown the game's first yellow card. France counter quickly from an initial Denmark move, and Griezmann plays a brilliant defence-splitting through ball for Mbappe to chase. Initially, the forward is a yard behind Christensen, but he is rapid and manages to get to the ball and tries to storm in on goal.
However, the Denmark centre-back pulls him back and picks up a booking.
Yellow card
Andreas Christensen
Denmark
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
15'
France
FRANCE LOOK THREATENING
Dembele is causing some problems down the right, as he uses his pace and trickery to get past Maehle. He then whips in a wicked ball into the six-yard box for Giroud, but Andersen just about gets there first to make a headed interception!
11'
France
GOOD DEFENDING!
France win a free-kick from around 40-yards out. Griezmann whips it into the danger area, with Giroud the target, but before the forward can get his head on the ball, Cornelius is there to steer it behind with his head for a corner.
The corner comes in from Griezmann, which Varane flicks on towards the back post, but Maehle scrambles the ball away with a clearance.
9'
France
GREAT DEFENDING!
Hernandez floats in a cross to the back post from the left, which Rabiot does well to flick on back towards Giroud in the centre, but before he can get a shot away, the ball is nicked off his toe in the last second!
7'
DENMARK HAVE TRIED TO GET IN BEHIND
Cornelius receives a pass with his back to goal inside the penalty area, but his switch to the other post for Maehle is cut out by Dembele.
There have been a few times in which Denmark have tried to get in behind France's back line. Les Bleus are trying to work an opening as well.
3'
Denmark
FREE-KICK COMES TO NOTHING
Lindstrom is brought down by Tchouameni after a good incisive pass from Nelsson in defence. The set-piece will be taken from around 30-yards out.
It is taken short to Maehle, but his delivery into the danger area is very poor, and Giroud makes a headed clearance.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
We are underway! If France win tonight, their qualification for the next stage of the competition will be confirmed.
15:50
NATIONAL ANTHEMS ARE UNDERWAY
Both sides observe each other's respective national anthems ahead of kick-off.
15:45
NOT LONG TO GO NOW!
We have around 15 minutes until kick off here at Stadium 974.
15:40
France
FRANCE TEAM OUT FOR WARM-UPS
The French team are now out on the pitch for the pre-match warm-ups. There are starts today for both Jules Kounde and Raphael Varane.
15:35
Denmark
DENMARK UNDER PRESSURE
After their draw against Tunisia in the first matchday and Australia's win earlier today, Denmark are now under pressure to get a result as their place in the tournament could be at stake.
The Danes will know that a win will put them top of Group D and will completely shake things up in the standings ahead of the final matchday.
15:30
PRE-MATCH STATS
- This will be the fourth meeting between France and Denmark at the FIFA World Cup, all of them coming in the group stage. On the two previous occasions they have played each other at the tournament, France have gone on to win the trophy.
- Denmark have won their last two meetings with France in all competitions.
- France have won their last five World Cup matches in a row, but have never gone on to win six in succession.
15:25
France
LES BLEUS HAVE ARRIVED
The French squad have arrived at the stadium!
15:20
Denmark
DENMARK TEAM NEWS
Denmark: Schmeichel, Andersen, Nelsson, Maehle, Christensen, Eriksen, Kristensen, Damsgaard, Cornelius, Hojbjerg, Lindstrom.
Subs: Kjaer, Jensen, Braithwaite, Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Norgaard, O. Christensen, Larsen, Wass, Wind, Poulsen, Ronnow, Skov, Bah.
15:15
France
FRANCE TEAM NEWS
France: Lloris (C), T. Hernandez, Upamecano, Varane, Kounde, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Mbappe, Griezmann, Dembele, Giroud.
Subs: Pavard, Disasi, Guendouzi, Kolo Muani, Fofana, Veretout, Mandanda, Saliba, Coman, Areola, Konate, Camavinga, Thuram.
15:10
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live minute-by-minute text commentary of this afternoon's Group D game between France and Denmark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Team news will be with you shortly!
Image credit: Getty Images