FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 IN QATAR LIVE: France v Poland updates as the reigning World Champions enter their first knockout game
World Cup / Last 16
Al Thumama Stadium / 04.12.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
3'
France
WIDE FROM VARANE
A corner opportunity leads to Varane getting his head onto the ball, though his attempt goes well wide of the target.
1'
France
EARLY FREE-KICK OPPORTUNITY
Griezmann wins a foul 25 yards out from goal, whips it into the box, but he over hits it, misses everyone, a wasteful ball in.
WE ARE UNDERWAY!
France get the ball rolling in this round of 16 clash
ALMOST THERE!
The national anthems have been played and we are nearly at kick off.
FIVE MINUTES TO KICK-OFF
HISTORY NOT ON THE SIDE OF POLAND (STAT)
France are unbeaten against Poland in their last seven meetings (W3 D4), their last defeat against them came in a friendly match in August 1982.
France
A RECORD GOAL FOR GIROUD ON THE CARDS
Just a quick reminder that Olivier Giroud needs only one more goal to overtake Thierry Henry as France's all-time leading scorer.
Poland
LEWANDOWSKI TO CAUSE AN UPSET?
Poland, the overwhelming underdogs in this match, will undoubtedly need the assistance of Barcelona striker Lewandowski if they hope to pull off a massive shock.
Although Poland's No. 9 hasn't been particularly impressive thus far, he did score his first World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia, a goal which put his side through to the knockout stages on goal difference.
France
MBAPPE ON COURSE FOR THE GOLDEN BOOT?
With 3 goals in 3, the PSG star will without doubt be on the hunt for more today as he's already given himself a good chance at the Golden Boot.
He currently sits at the top of this tournaments goal tally, a stage he shares with Messi, Rashford, Gakpo, Morata & Valencia.
France
LANDMARK OCCASION FOR CAPTAIN LLORIS
Poland
TEAM NEWS
Szczesny, Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Kaminski, Zielinski, Szymanski, Frankowski, Lewandowski.
Subs: Skorupski, Grabara, Jedrzejczyk, Wieteska, Bednarek, Gumny, Bielik, Szymanski, Zurkowski, Zalewski, Skoras, Milik, Grosicki, Swiderski, Piatek.
France
TEAM NEWS
Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.
Subs: Mandanda, Areola, Pavard, Disasi, Saliba, Konate, Guendouzi, Fofana, Veretout, Camavinga, Muani, Coman, Thuram.
GOOD AFTERNOON
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of this round of 16 clash between France and Poland. The World Champions will look to start their knockout stages well as they eye up consecutive World Cup glory. Meanwhile Poland reach the round of 16 for the first time since 1986, a feat they achieved narrowly on goal difference in this tournament's group C.