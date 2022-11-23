Germany v Japan LIVE - Qatar World Cup 2022 updates as Germany lead Japan in Group E opener through Ilkay Gundogan penalty
World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 23.11.2022
Live
57'
ASANO ALSO INTRODUCED
Off
Daizen Maeda
Japan
Fouls1
Wide1
Offsides1
On
Takuma Asano
Japan
57'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR JAPAN
Off
Yuto Nagatomo
Japan
On
Kaoru Mitoma
Japan
56'
GONDA OFF HIS LINE QUICKLY TO DENY HAVERTZ
Raum feeds Havertz the ball in behind the Japanese defence but the Chelsea forward is beaten to the ball by Gonda.
51'
MUSIALA CAN'T FINISH OFF A BRILLIANT MOVE!
He's done all the hard work but can't find the target! He picks up the ball on the left side of Japan's penalty area and dribbles his way into the centre of the box before unleashing an effort but gets it all wrong as he fires over the bar.
49'
JAPAN LOOK TO CREATE AN OPENING
Ito weaves into the box before finding Daichi Kamanda on the edge of the box, who fires over but wins a corner as it takes a deflection.
46'
ONE HALF-TIME CHANGE
Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu comes off the bench.
Off
Takefusa Kubo
Japan
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Offsides1
On
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Japan
2nd Half
45'
BACK UNDERWAY
Japan get us restarted for the second half.
14:05
MOROCCO 0-0 CROATIA
The Group F opener ended in a goalless draw.
13:54
End of 1st Half
45'+6
HALF TIME
The referee brings the first half to an end, and Germany lead Japan 1-0 at the break!
45'+5
MAEDA NARROWLY WIDE!
He's found unmarked ten yards from goal but can't quite get enough contact on the ball as he steers it wide.
45'+5
GOAL DISALLOWED
As expected, Havertz is miles offside and VAR have ruled it out.
45'+4
GOAL! GERMANY 2-0 JAPAN (HAVERTZ)
Havertz doubles Germany's lead from close-range, but he looks offside. VAR will check it.
45'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
There will be four minutes added at the end of the first half.
45'
ANOTHER SHOT BLAZED OVER THE BAR
This time Musiala blasts an effort over the bar from just inside the box, after excellently wrongfooting Itakura to make room for the strike.
41'
GREAT MOVE FROM GERMANY, POOR FINISH FROM KIMMICH
A good move that deserves a better finish. Musiala finds Thomas Muller on the edge of the box with his back to goal, who tees up Kimmich cleanly who strikes over the bar from 25 yards out.
38'
STAT - GUNDOGUN NETS HIS FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL
35'
GERMANY TAKE THE LEAD
They've looked more threatening after a flat start, Germany. Gonda has started well for Japan in goal, but he's had a howler here. He brings down Raum who is turning away from goal as he looks to recycle the ball. It was rash, and he paid for it!
33'
Penalty
Ilkay Gündogan
Germany
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots2
Offsides1
GOAL! GERMANY 1-0 JAPAN (GUNDOGAN)
Germany lead! Gundogan slots his penalty away as he sends Gonda the wrong way!
29'
PENALTY GERMANY!
Gonda brings down Raum, and after hesitating, the referee points to the spot!