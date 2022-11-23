Germany v Japan LIVE - Qatar World Cup 2022 updates as Germany lead Japan in Group E opener through Ilkay Gundogan penalty

World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 23.11.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/germany/teamcenter.shtml
Germany
Second half
1
0
58'
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/japan/teamcenter.shtml
Japan
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Ben Southby
    By
    Ben Southby
    Updated 23/11/2022 at 14:19 GMT
    57'
    Live comment icon
    ASANO ALSO INTRODUCED
    Daizen Maeda
    Off
    Daizen Maeda
    Japan
    Japan
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Offsides1
    Takuma Asano
    On
    Takuma Asano
    Japan
    Japan
    57'
    Live comment icon
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR JAPAN
    Yuto Nagatomo
    Off
    Yuto Nagatomo
    Japan
    Japan
    Kaoru Mitoma
    On
    Kaoru Mitoma
    Japan
    Japan
    56'
    GONDA OFF HIS LINE QUICKLY TO DENY HAVERTZ
    Raum feeds Havertz the ball in behind the Japanese defence but the Chelsea forward is beaten to the ball by Gonda.
    51'
    MUSIALA CAN'T FINISH OFF A BRILLIANT MOVE!
    He's done all the hard work but can't find the target! He picks up the ball on the left side of Japan's penalty area and dribbles his way into the centre of the box before unleashing an effort but gets it all wrong as he fires over the bar.
    49'
    JAPAN LOOK TO CREATE AN OPENING
    Ito weaves into the box before finding Daichi Kamanda on the edge of the box, who fires over but wins a corner as it takes a deflection.
    46'
    Live comment icon
    ONE HALF-TIME CHANGE
    Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu comes off the bench.
    Takefusa Kubo
    Off
    Takefusa Kubo
    Japan
    Japan
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Offsides1
    Takehiro Tomiyasu
    On
    Takehiro Tomiyasu
    Japan
    Japan
    2nd Half
    45'
    Live comment icon
    BACK UNDERWAY
    Japan get us restarted for the second half.
    14:05
    MOROCCO 0-0 CROATIA
    The Group F opener ended in a goalless draw.
    Morocco hold Croatia in snoozefest
    13:54
    UCI TRACK CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RETURNS!
    The UCI Track Champions League returns this weekend with round three in Paris. After two thrilling nights of racing the world's finest track cyclists reconvene again, with the show starting at 5:30pm UK time on Eurosport and discovery+
    End of 1st Half
    45'+6
    Live comment icon
    HALF TIME
    The referee brings the first half to an end, and Germany lead Japan 1-0 at the break!
    45'+5
    MAEDA NARROWLY WIDE!
    He's found unmarked ten yards from goal but can't quite get enough contact on the ball as he steers it wide.
    45'+5
    Live comment icon
    GOAL DISALLOWED
    As expected, Havertz is miles offside and VAR have ruled it out.
    45'+4
    Live comment icon
    GOAL! GERMANY 2-0 JAPAN (HAVERTZ)
    Havertz doubles Germany's lead from close-range, but he looks offside. VAR will check it.
    45'+1
    INTO ADDED TIME
    There will be four minutes added at the end of the first half.
    45'
    ANOTHER SHOT BLAZED OVER THE BAR
    This time Musiala blasts an effort over the bar from just inside the box, after excellently wrongfooting Itakura to make room for the strike.
    41'
    GREAT MOVE FROM GERMANY, POOR FINISH FROM KIMMICH
    A good move that deserves a better finish. Musiala finds Thomas Muller on the edge of the box with his back to goal, who tees up Kimmich cleanly who strikes over the bar from 25 yards out.
    38'
    STAT - GUNDOGUN NETS HIS FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL
    35'
    GERMANY TAKE THE LEAD
    They've looked more threatening after a flat start, Germany. Gonda has started well for Japan in goal, but he's had a howler here. He brings down Raum who is turning away from goal as he looks to recycle the ball. It was rash, and he paid for it!
    33'
    Live comment icon
    Ilkay Gündogan
    Penalty
    Ilkay Gündogan
    Germany
    Germany
    Goals1
    On target2
    Blocked Shots2
    Offsides1
    GOAL! GERMANY 1-0 JAPAN (GUNDOGAN)
    Germany lead! Gundogan slots his penalty away as he sends Gonda the wrong way!
    29'
    Live comment icon
    PENALTY GERMANY!
    Gonda brings down Raum, and after hesitating, the referee points to the spot!