FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Ghana v Uruguay updates as Ghana seek redemption in replay of dramatic 2010 encounter

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 02.12.2022
Ghana
Uruguay
    Live Updates
    Ben Southby
    By
    Ben Southby
    Updated 02/12/2022 at 15:40 GMT
    36'
    Ghana
    KUDUS GETS A SHOT AWAY!
    He cuts in on his left from outside of the box and fires a shot toward goal but it's bravely blocked and deflects behind for a corner.
    Uruguay get the corner clear.
    34'
    Uruguay
    BENTANCUR REPLACED
    He makes his way straight down the tunnel after receiving treatment on the pitch. That doesn't look good for Uruguay and Spurs midfielder.
    Rodrigo Bentancur
    Off
    Rodrigo Bentancur
    Uruguay
    Uruguay
    Fouls3
    Free Kicks2
    Matías Vecino
    On
    Matías Vecino
    Uruguay
    Uruguay
    33'
    Uruguay
    SUAREZ GETS THE ASSIST
    Once more Suarez is involved in the goal and produces a brilliant flick over the top of the Ghana defence for De Arrascaeta to hammer home.
    32'
    Uruguay
    Giorgian de Arrascaeta
    Goal
    Giorgian de Arrascaeta
    Uruguay
    Uruguay
    Goals2
    On target2
    Corners1
    GOAL! GHANA 0-2 URUGUAY (DE ARRASCAETA)
    De Arrascaeta grabs his second with a thunderous finish! Uruguay hadn't scored a goal in the tournament until six minutes ago, now they have two!
    28'
    Uruguay
    HE HAD TO BE INVOLVED
    Suarez drives into the box and shifts on to his right foot to get a low-driven shot away which is kept out by Ati-Zigi, but only into the path of De Arrascaeta who nods the loose ball into an empty net.
    26'
    Uruguay
    Giorgian de Arrascaeta
    Goal
    Giorgian de Arrascaeta
    Uruguay
    Uruguay
    Goals1
    On target1
    Corners1
    GOAL! GHANA 0-1 URUGUAY (DE ARRASCAETA)
    Uruguay have the opener! De Arrascaeta finished it off, but it was all about Suarez!
    23'
    Ghana
    CLEARED OFF THE LINE!
    Nunez broke free and chipped the ball over Lawrence Ati-Zigi, only for Southampton's Salisi to rush back and sweep away the ball as it bounced toward the empty net.
    21'
    Uruguay
    NUNEZ BOOKED
    He was cautioned ahead of the spot kick for his reaction in response to the penalty being given.
    Darwin Núñez
    Yellow card
    Darwin Núñez
    Uruguay
    Uruguay
    Yellow Cards1
    20'
    Ghana
    PENALTY MISSED!
    It was a really soft penalty from Andre Ayew and Rochet gets down to his left to save it!
    18'
    Ghana
    PENALTY TO GHANA!
    Kudus was onside the referee thinks Kudus was fouled as he followed-up the rebound, and points to the spot!
    16'
    Ghana
    KUDUS GOES DOWN IN THE BOX!
    J. Ayew cuts inside on his right foot and gets a shot away but it's saved by Sergio Rochet, but the goalkeeper spills it and rushes off his line before fouling Mohammed Kudus at his feet as he followed-up the shot.
    It was originally given as offside, but the referee will check the monitor!
    13'
    Uruguay
    NUNEZ WITH THE FIRST GLIMPSE AT GOAL
    Suarez flicks on a ball with his head for Nunez to run on to, but he can't get the better of Alidu Seidu who does well to come across and win the ball back.
    9'
    Uruguay
    PELLISTRI DRIVES INTO THE BOX BUT CAN'T FIND ANYONE
    Guillermo Varela sends the ball down the right side as Facundo Pellistri runs on to the pass and looks to get the better of Abdul Baba, but unable to find anyone makes a rouge pass which is easily picked up by Ghana.
    7'
    GOAL IN THE OTHER GAME
    And it's good news for these two. South Korea are a goal down as Ricardo Horta opens the scoring for Portugal.
    5'
    PARETY DISPOSSESSED, NUNEZ GOES DOWN IN THE BOX
    Ghana try and create a chance 30 yards from goal but Thomas Partey is dispossessed by Giorgian De Arrascaeta as the midfielder triggers a Uruguay attack. Darwin Nunez bursts into the penalty box but goes down after a shoulder barge with Daniel Amartey and wants a foul, but nothing is given.
    2'
    Uruguay
    GIMENEZ IS DOWN FOR URUGUAY
    It looks like a painful one for Jose Gimenez who is caught by Jordan Ayew. He'll be ok to carry on though.
    1st Half
    1'
    Uruguay
    KICK OFF
    Suarez gets this crucial group stage match underway!
    14:59
    WHAT'S UP FOR GRABS?
    If Ghana win today, they're through, no matter what happens in the other match. Uruguay need a win if they want any chance of progressing, but they must hope for a favour from Portugal in their game v South Korea, who are on the same points at Suarez's side.
    14:56
    THE TEAMS ARE OUT
    There are around five minutes until kick-off as the national anthems ring around the Al Wakrah ground.

    Image credit: Eurosport

    14:52
    WELL, WELL, WELL...