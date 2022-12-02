FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Ghana v Uruguay updates as Ghana seek redemption in replay of dramatic 2010 encounter
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 02.12.2022
Live
36'
Ghana
KUDUS GETS A SHOT AWAY!
He cuts in on his left from outside of the box and fires a shot toward goal but it's bravely blocked and deflects behind for a corner.
Uruguay get the corner clear.
34'
Uruguay
BENTANCUR REPLACED
He makes his way straight down the tunnel after receiving treatment on the pitch. That doesn't look good for Uruguay and Spurs midfielder.
Off
Rodrigo Bentancur
Uruguay
Fouls3
Free Kicks2
On
Matías Vecino
Uruguay
33'
Uruguay
SUAREZ GETS THE ASSIST
Once more Suarez is involved in the goal and produces a brilliant flick over the top of the Ghana defence for De Arrascaeta to hammer home.
32'
Uruguay
Goal
Giorgian de Arrascaeta
Uruguay
Goals2
On target2
Corners1
GOAL! GHANA 0-2 URUGUAY (DE ARRASCAETA)
De Arrascaeta grabs his second with a thunderous finish! Uruguay hadn't scored a goal in the tournament until six minutes ago, now they have two!
28'
Uruguay
HE HAD TO BE INVOLVED
Suarez drives into the box and shifts on to his right foot to get a low-driven shot away which is kept out by Ati-Zigi, but only into the path of De Arrascaeta who nods the loose ball into an empty net.
26'
Uruguay
Goal
Giorgian de Arrascaeta
Uruguay
Goals1
On target1
Corners1
GOAL! GHANA 0-1 URUGUAY (DE ARRASCAETA)
Uruguay have the opener! De Arrascaeta finished it off, but it was all about Suarez!
23'
Ghana
CLEARED OFF THE LINE!
Nunez broke free and chipped the ball over Lawrence Ati-Zigi, only for Southampton's Salisi to rush back and sweep away the ball as it bounced toward the empty net.
21'
Uruguay
NUNEZ BOOKED
He was cautioned ahead of the spot kick for his reaction in response to the penalty being given.
Yellow card
Darwin Núñez
Uruguay
Yellow Cards1
20'
Ghana
PENALTY MISSED!
It was a really soft penalty from Andre Ayew and Rochet gets down to his left to save it!
18'
Ghana
PENALTY TO GHANA!
Kudus was onside the referee thinks Kudus was fouled as he followed-up the rebound, and points to the spot!
16'
Ghana
KUDUS GOES DOWN IN THE BOX!
J. Ayew cuts inside on his right foot and gets a shot away but it's saved by Sergio Rochet, but the goalkeeper spills it and rushes off his line before fouling Mohammed Kudus at his feet as he followed-up the shot.
It was originally given as offside, but the referee will check the monitor!
13'
Uruguay
NUNEZ WITH THE FIRST GLIMPSE AT GOAL
Suarez flicks on a ball with his head for Nunez to run on to, but he can't get the better of Alidu Seidu who does well to come across and win the ball back.
9'
Uruguay
PELLISTRI DRIVES INTO THE BOX BUT CAN'T FIND ANYONE
Guillermo Varela sends the ball down the right side as Facundo Pellistri runs on to the pass and looks to get the better of Abdul Baba, but unable to find anyone makes a rouge pass which is easily picked up by Ghana.
7'
GOAL IN THE OTHER GAME
And it's good news for these two. South Korea are a goal down as Ricardo Horta opens the scoring for Portugal.
5'
PARETY DISPOSSESSED, NUNEZ GOES DOWN IN THE BOX
Ghana try and create a chance 30 yards from goal but Thomas Partey is dispossessed by Giorgian De Arrascaeta as the midfielder triggers a Uruguay attack. Darwin Nunez bursts into the penalty box but goes down after a shoulder barge with Daniel Amartey and wants a foul, but nothing is given.
2'
Uruguay
GIMENEZ IS DOWN FOR URUGUAY
It looks like a painful one for Jose Gimenez who is caught by Jordan Ayew. He'll be ok to carry on though.
1st Half
1'
Uruguay
KICK OFF
Suarez gets this crucial group stage match underway!
14:59
WHAT'S UP FOR GRABS?
If Ghana win today, they're through, no matter what happens in the other match. Uruguay need a win if they want any chance of progressing, but they must hope for a favour from Portugal in their game v South Korea, who are on the same points at Suarez's side.
14:56
THE TEAMS ARE OUT
There are around five minutes until kick-off as the national anthems ring around the Al Wakrah ground.
14:52
WELL, WELL, WELL...