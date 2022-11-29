World Cup 2022 LIVE – Pulisic scores and Weah has goal disallowed as USA dominate against Iran
World Cup / Group Stage
Al Thumama Stadium / 29.11.2022
Live
67'
FOUL BY TAREMI
It turns out the referee had blown for a foul anyway, so that chance wouldn't have counted.
But the USA will be concerned by how easily their defence was opened up there.
65'
HUGE CHANCE FOR IRAN!
Another big chance for the equaliser goes begging! Iran get into the USA box on the right and a dangerous ball is cut back towards Taremi.
The striker misses it but it falls to Ghoddos, who curls a shot wide of the top corner. That's two big chances wasted by the substitute. But at least they're finally threatening.
64'
IRAN INJURY SCARE
Rezaeian goes down screaming in agony after an aerial challenge with Robinson, but he's soon up on his feet and seems fine to continue.
60'
USA WANT TO BANISH WALES MEMORY
A response from Iran is inevitable, you would assume.
But the USA will be determined not to have a repeat of their opening game against Wales, when they were 1-0 up and cruising at the break, only to be pegged back after an underwhelming second half performance...
57'
USA CORNERS COME TO NOTHING
Aaronson dances into the box and wins a corner. He takes it and sends it to the back post, where it's headed out for another one.
Take two. This time Aaronson sends it to the front, but it's dealt with by the Iran defence.
55'
IRAN GROWING
Better from Iran. Taremi tries to charge around the outside of Carter-Vickers into the box, but he's well marshalled by the big Celtic man.
53'
A SIGN OF LIFE?
That was Iran's first effort on goal of the match.
52'
IRAN CHANCE!
Ooooh and just as we say that, a big Iran chance! A fantastic ball is whipped in from the right and Ghoddos gets there ahead of Dest, but he heads over from six yards!
50'
ENGLAND AHEAD
News from across Doha...
England are 2-0 up all of a sudden against Wales, with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden scoring back-to-back goals.
That means, in all likelihood, that a draw will be enough to send Iran through here. Not seeing any signs of them threatening in attack yet, though.
48'
SARGENT SHOT SAVED
USA start the brighter, as Sargent races onto a through ball, but his shot is straight at the keeper. That was a good chance.
46'
BACK UNDERWAY
The USA kick off the second half.
HALF TIME CHANGES
Azmoun is off. Ghoddos on in the striker's place.
Pulisic is also off for the second half, presumably unable to continue after that knock he took scoring the opening goal. On comes Aaronson.
20:05
PERMUTATIONS REMINDER
USA need to beat Iran to go through to the last 16. So far, so good.
If Iran win, they're through.
If Iran draw and Wales don't win (so far 0-0 vs England), Iran are through.
Quieroz needs a lot more from his players in the second half.
20:00
PULISIC FIRES USA IN FRONT
Image credit: Getty Images
19:54
HALF TIME: IRAN 0-1 USA
And that's the half! The United States hold a fully deserved lead at the break thanks to Pulisic's close-range strike. Weah thought he made it two but the flag was up.
It's been a one-sided affair so far - Iran need a goal in the second half to keep their World Cup campaign alive, but they haven't threatened one yet.
50'
WEAH GOAL RULED OUT!
Weah thinks he's doubled the USA's lead at the end of the first half, with a terrific finish into the bottom far corner to beat the keeper, but the offside flag was up.
That semi-automated offside techology isn't a friend to the Americans there, as it looked very tight...
48'
MOHAMMADI FORCED OFF
Iran are forced into a change, as Mohammadi limps off with an injury and is replaced by Karimi.
46'
USA COUNTER STOPPED
The USA get a chance to counter-attack - something they didn't get before their goal - and they really should do more with the opportunity.
Adams sets Sargent off with a great through ball and it's 2v2, but Weah's return pass to Sargent is cut out.
We're now into five minutes of added time.
45'
IRAN NEED A GOAL
Right, what will Iran do now? We've seen almost nothing from them in attack in the first half, but they need a goal - as it stands they're going out.
44'
ADAMS BOOKED, PULISIC BACK
Adams is the first name to go in the book.
And great news for the USA as Pulisic returns to the pitch. He seems to be OK to continue.