FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Japan v Costa Rica updates as Japan look to make it two wins from two matches
World Cup / Group Stage
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium / 27.11.2022
Live
56'
CHANCE
Soma goes on a great run, cuts inside on the right and blazes a shot wide, it's better from him though.
54'
WASTED
Costa Rica haven't really made anything out of the set pieces so far, another free-kick goes above every player and out for a goal kick.
50'
LOOKING TO SETTLE
Costa Rica are trying to get on the ball and take the sting out of Japan who have came out a lot better in this secon dhalf.
47'
MUCH BETTER FROM JAPAN
Asano has a shot on target which is saved by Navas, Japan have already shown more attacking invention in the opening two minutes than they did in the whole of the first half.
46'
SHOT ON TARGET KLAXON!
Hidemasa Morita's shot is saved by Keylor Navas. That is the first shot on target of the game from either side.
2nd Half
45'
WE ARE UNDERWAY IN THE SECOND HALF!
45'
JAPAN SUBSTITUTION
Takuma Asano is on for Ayase Ueda.
45'
JAPAN SUBSTITUTION
Hiroki Ito is on for Nagatomo.
Off
Yuto Nagatomo
Japan
Fouls4
Free Kicks1
On
Hiroki Ito
Japan
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF TIME
0-0 at the break, let's hope for better in the second period!
44'
YELLOW CARD - JAPAN
Miki Yamane is booked.
Yellow card
Miki Yamane
Japan
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
43'
TURN TO THE BENCH?
It was Japan's substitutes which won them the game against Germany, I imagine Hajime Moriyasu is already looking at options to bring on because something has to change in this match.
41'
YELLOW CARD - COSTA RICA
Anthony Contreras is booked for a late challenge.
Yellow card
Anthony Contreras
Costa Rica
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
39'
AN IMPROVEMENT
Costa Rica have been much sharper in the tackle, better organised at the back and more switched on that they were against Spain. At this point vs Luis Enrique's side they were 3-0 down.
36'
LOOSE PASSING
Japan have made 31 incomplete passes, Costa Rica have made 40 incomplete passes. It really has been that kind of game so far.
34'
AMBITIOUS
Joel Campbell tries a very ambitious trivela from distance but it's way over.
33'
29'
ATTACKING INTENT?
Costa Rica are getting into good areas but aren't pushing enough players up into attacking areas. After the 7-0 thrasing against Spain it's understandable that they don't want to be hurt on the counter and go 1-0 behind.
26'
TOUGH TACKLING
Costa Rica really are working well without the ball, they are winning all their duels and making some great tackles. The issue is that with the ball they keep giving it back to Japan.
23'
NO CHANCES
The xG for both sides is 0.01 which is all you need to know in terms of chances so far.
19'
BETTER OFF THE BALL
Costa Rica have been far better without the ball than they were against Spain, they are more proactive in their defending, intercepting well and winning second balls.