FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan v Croatia Live! - Latest from Al Janoub Stadium ahead of this last 16 tie!
World Cup / Last 16
Al Janoub Stadium / 05.12.2022
14:30
Croatia
SETTING THE SCENE
The Croatia squad take in their surroundings at the Al Janoub Stadium!
14:25
Croatia
CROATIA TEAM NEWS!
Croatia: Livakovic, Barisic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Juranovic, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Perisic, Kramaric, Petkovic.
Subs: Erlic, Majer, Grbic, Vlasic, Livaja, Pasalic, Budimir, Orsic, Vida, Ivusic, Sutalo, Sucic, Jakic.
14:20
Japan
JAPAN TEAM NEWS!
Japan: Gonda, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Taniguchi, J. Ito, Endo, Morita, Nagatomo, Doan, Kamada, Maeda.
Subs: Kawashima, Yamane, Shibasaki, Mitoma, Minamino, Tanaka, Asano, Sakai, Machino, Ueda, Schmidt, Soma, H. Ito.
14:15
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of this afternoon's Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This one is all set to get underway in around 45 minutes at the Al Janoub Stadium.
Team news will be with you shortly!
Image credit: Imago