Japan vs Spain live - Alvaro Morata puts La Roja ahead in the first half in final World Cup group game
World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 01.12.2022
Live
44'
YELLOW FOR YOSHIDA
Just moments ago Taniguchi was booked and now the former Southampton man also picks up a yellow for a rash challenge, meaning the Japan back three are all on yellows now.
41'
OLMO SHOOTS
But his effort from outside the box is bravely blocked by Taniguchi who slides in to meet it.
38'
YELLOW FOR ITAKURA
The defender rushes into a challenge on Pedri and will now miss Japan's next match.
36'
IMPRESSIVE
Morata has been Spain's liveliest player so far this evening. Williams is also getting plenty of joy down the right flank up against Nagatomo.
34'
SIMON ALMOST IN TROUBLE
The Spain goalkeeper Simon is pressured by Maeda and is forced to clear for a throw-in.
31'
BUSQUETS GOES DOWN
Maeda trips up Busquets, perhaps more out of frustration than anything, and Spain have a free-kick near the halfway line.
27'
SPAIN LOOKING VERY COMFORTABLE
Balde cuts a ball back looking for Pedri but it's intercepted. It's still all Spain so far. Japan are really struggling to make inroads here.
25'
SHOT BLOCKED!
Morata crosses a ball to Olmo in the box but his shot is blocked by Itakura. Morata was offside anyway.
23'
CHANCE FOR MORATA
Gavi slips a ball through to Morata, but his low first time shot is saved comfortably by Gonda in goal.
22'
SPAIN ARE NOT GIVING JAPAN THE BALL
Japan have had 14% possession so far and a mexican wave is going on in the crowd. Japan need to find a way to retain it if they are to stand any chance of getting an equaliser.
18'
KUBO ON THE GROUND
The Real Sociedad forward goes down to ground under a challenge from Olmo and Japan can regain possession.
16'
SPAIN GOING FOR ANOTHER
Japan are struggling to get the ball off Spain at the moment with Luis Enrique's side playing a very high line. Spain look more likely to add to their lead rather than a Japan equaliser.
13'
GERMANY SCORE AGAINST COSTA RICA!
Serge Gnabry has just scored for Germany. It means as things stand Spain will qualify in top spot with Germany in second.Costa Rica vs Germany LIVE!
12'
Goal
Álvaro Morata
Spain
Goals1
On target2
GOAL!!! MORATA FIRES SPAIN IN FRONT!
Three games three goals for Morata! Morata scores his 30th Spain goal. He positioned himself between the two centre backs and nods in Azpilicueta's cross into the bottom corner. Spain lead!
10'
CHANCE FOR MORATA!
Spain play a corner short. Olmo's cross finds Morata at the near post, but his header is caught by Gonda.
8'
SIDE NETTING!
Busquets is a relieved man! The Barcelona midfielder gives the all away on the edge of his own box. Kubo chips the ball into the box and eventually it comes to Ito on the right flank, but he drives his strike into the side netting. Again, Japan are showing they will jump on any errors from Spain.
6'
CHANCE FOR SPAIN
Williams drives a ball into the box and Morata tries to flick it towards the net at the near post, but it is blocked by Yoshida. The ball comes out to Busquets outside the box, but he blasts his strike over the bar as he seeks just his third goal for his country.
5'
JAPAN ALMOST POUNCE
An error at the back for Spain almost allows Japan in, but they recover and Spain can continue to pass the ball around. Japan are sitting deep but look ready to pounce at any moment.
2'
SPAIN ON THE FRONT FOOT
Japan are trying to press Spain as best they can as both teams look to feel each other out.
1st Half
1'
WE ARE UNDERWAY!